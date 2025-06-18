Alabama Softball Adds First Portal Commitment in Iowa Infielder
Patrick Murphy has picked up his first transfer portal prospect of the offseason. Former Iowa infielder Jena Young announced her commitment to Alabama softball Wednesday morning on social media.
"Excited to announce my commitment to the University of Alabama!" Young said in an Instagram post. "Roll Tide!"
Young spent the last two seasons at Iowa, hitting .366 for her career with an OBP of .467, seven home runs and 45 RBIs. She led the Hawkeyes last season with a .359 batting average. Her 2025 average would've been good for third on the team at Alabama.
She started all 46 games as a freshman, splitting time between shortstop and second base. Young is a two-time first team all-Big Ten honoree and an all-freshman selection in 2024. Alabama is having to replace senior second baseman Kali Heivilin, and Young will likely be competing for that job.
Young will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Crimson Tide. She is the first portal commitment.
This story will be updated.