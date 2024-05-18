Instant Analysis: No. 14 Alabama Softball Squeaks by USC Upstate 1-0 (Tuscaloosa Regional)
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Sometimes, experience trumps all.
On Friday, No. 14-seeded Alabama softball escaped with a 1-0 victory over USC Upstate in dramatic fashion at the Tuscaloosa Regional.
Through six innings, neither team could get the ball rolling offensively, as freshman dynamo pitchers Jocelyn Briski and Sierra Maness kept both lineups guessing in impressive fashion.
For Maness, her luck would soon change—as Alabama seniors Jenna Johnson and Bailey Dowling pulled through in the closing stages of the game, with Johnson getting on base with a hit through the left side of the infield. She then followed that up with an acrobatic stolen base, narrowly avoiding the tag at second with a swim move. Moments later, Dowling delivered the dagger, ripping a single into left-center that would score Johnson to give the Crimson Tide a 1-0 advantage.
In the top of the seventh, the duo of Briski and Kalya Beaver would close things out in the circle, propelling Alabama to a 1-0 victory.
