Two-Way Transfer Portal Player Brooke Wells Commits to Alabama Softball
The second addition for Alabama softball out of the transfer portal this offseason is Brooke Wells, a former Houston infielder and pitcher who announced her commitment Saturday. Wells joins Jenna Young, an ex-Iowa infielder who committed to the Crimson Tide on Wednesday.
2025 was the lone season for Wells at Houston. She batted .341 as a freshman, accumulating 10 home runs and 47 runs batted in. Following the campaign, Cougars head coach Kristin Vesely's contract was not renewed.
As a pitcher, Wells threw in nine games with four starts in the circle. She recorded one save, tossing 15.2 frames and yielding 11 earned runs (4.91 ERA). She played 47 contests overall. Houston was 22-25; its 4-18 Big 12 mark skewed the team's win-loss record into the wrong direction.
Alabama's current group of outgoing transfer players includes infielder Kennedy Marceaux, who is heading to play for Alyson Habetz at Louisiana. The Crimson Tide also loses its 2025 starters at second and third base (Kali Heivilin and Brooke Ellestad) to eligibility lapses.
Young and Wells bring multiple years' worth of eligibility with them from the portal. Wells has the power edge; Young's career home run total across two prior seasons at Iowa stands at seven. Two pitchers from last year's transfer class, Catelyn Riley and Emily Winstead, are also out of eligibility.
Riley played both ways during her brief stint in Tuscaloosa, connecting on a trio of home runs, though the bulk of her impact came from her work as a pitcher. The inverse is likely to be true for Wells, whose power adds to the offense and whose defense could be used to fill one of the multiple infield gaps.