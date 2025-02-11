Bama Central

Where Alabama Softball is Ranked After Week 1

The Crimson Tide started the season 4-1 at the Candrea Classic.

Katie Windham

Alabama Softball Player Audrey Vandagriff (12) Alabama Softball Player Brooke Ellestad (0) celebrate during a game against Western Michigan at Hillenbrand Stadium in Tucson, AZ on Sunday, Feb 9, 2025.
Alabama Softball Player Audrey Vandagriff (12) Alabama Softball Player Brooke Ellestad (0) celebrate during a game against Western Michigan at Hillenbrand Stadium in Tucson, AZ on Sunday, Feb 9, 2025. / Alabama Athletics

Alabama softball's season got off to a decent start with a 4-1 record at the Candrea Classic. The Crimson Tide picked up two wins over Washington, but got run-ruled in the one ranked matchup of the weekend against host team Arizona.

With the performance, Alabama moved down slightly in the polls being ranked anywhere from No. 12 (USA Softball and Softball America) to 14th in the NFCA coaches poll to 20th by D1 Softball.

The SEC has 12 teams in the top-25 of the USA Softball rankings and all 15 SEC programs that have a softball team received votes. The conference comprises nine of the top-13 teams in the country.

Alabama will travel to Florida this weekend for five games at the Clearwater Invitational capped by top-15 matchups against No. 4 UCLA and No. 10 Oklahoma State.

USA Softball Top-25 Poll Week 1

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points recevied)

1. Texas (17), 6-0, 615
2. Florida (6), 6-0, 604
3. Oklahoma (2), 6-0, 571
4. UCLA, 5-0, 544
5. Texas A&M, 6-0, 516
6. Tennessee, 5-1, 483
7. LSU, 5-0, 444
8. Texas Tech, 5-1, 412
9. Florida State, 4-1, 409
10. Oklahoma State, 2-2, 349
11. Georgia, 5-0, 340
12. Alabama, 4-1, 327
13. Arkansas, 5-0, 322
14. Duke, 3-2, 313
15. Arizona, 5-1, 283
16. Missouri, 4-1, 257
17. Nebraska, 3-2, 242
18. Virginia Tech, 5-0, 241
19. Mississippi State, 4-1, 176
20. Oregon, 5-0, 152
21.Northwestern, 3-2, 117
22. Stanford, 4-0, 93
23. Baylor, 3-2, 60
24. Kentucky, 4-1, 54
25. Florida Atlantic, 6-0, 47

Dropped out: California, Michigan

Others receiving votes: Auburn (35), Liberty (29), South Carolina (25), California (19), Boston U (16), Ole Miss (10), Michigan (7), Indiana (7)

Published
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

