Sorry, Dad. Kalen DeBoer’s Daughter, Alexis, hits first career homer in Huskies’ game with Alabama 

Crimson Tide overcomes 3-0 deficit to win third straight game at Candrea Classic.

Edwin Stanton

Alabama's Larissa Preuitt (11) and the Crimson Tide took the morning game against Washington 7-3 at the Candrea Classic in Tuscon, Arizona.
Thanks a lot, kid. Washington softball player Alexis DeBoer, daughter of Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer, belted a three-run home run against Alabama at the Candrea Classic in Tuscon, Arizona. 

It wasn’t enough, though. Brooke Ellestad hit her own three-run homer in the sixth inning to life the Crimson Tide to a 7-3 victory, its third straight to open the season. 

Alexis, a freshman, crushed a pitch from Catelyn Riley to straight-away center field, just over the outstretched glove of Kristen White in the first inning to set the tone. Kalen DeBoer, who coached Washington from 2022-23, was in attendance. 

Alexis, ranked No. 11 in the 2024 class by Extra Innings Softball, has three hits in through the first three games of the season, including a single against Alabama in the season opener on Friday, a 5-1 Crimson Tide win. 

Alabama got on the board in the fourth inning on a solo home run from Larissa Preuitt. Ellestad then gave the Crimson Tide the lead with her three-run shot. Mari Hubbard and Audrey Vandagriff drew walks to set up Ellestad. She connected on a 1-2 pitch and delivered it over the rightfield wall for the 4-3 lead. 

The Crimson Tide padded the lead with three runs in the seventh with the help of a Vandagriff sac fly and a two run single from Alexis Pupillo. 

Riley earned the win, pitching a complete-game four-hitter. Ellestad and Pupillo each had two hits with three RBIs and Preuitt also had two hits with one RBI. Through three games, Alabama has five home runs. 

Alabama is 3-0 in the Classic and faces Arizona later today at 6 p.m. 

