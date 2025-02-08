Sorry, Dad. Kalen DeBoer’s Daughter, Alexis, hits first career homer in Huskies’ game with Alabama
Thanks a lot, kid. Washington softball player Alexis DeBoer, daughter of Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer, belted a three-run home run against Alabama at the Candrea Classic in Tuscon, Arizona.
It wasn’t enough, though. Brooke Ellestad hit her own three-run homer in the sixth inning to life the Crimson Tide to a 7-3 victory, its third straight to open the season.
Alexis, a freshman, crushed a pitch from Catelyn Riley to straight-away center field, just over the outstretched glove of Kristen White in the first inning to set the tone. Kalen DeBoer, who coached Washington from 2022-23, was in attendance.
Alexis, ranked No. 11 in the 2024 class by Extra Innings Softball, has three hits in through the first three games of the season, including a single against Alabama in the season opener on Friday, a 5-1 Crimson Tide win.
Alabama got on the board in the fourth inning on a solo home run from Larissa Preuitt. Ellestad then gave the Crimson Tide the lead with her three-run shot. Mari Hubbard and Audrey Vandagriff drew walks to set up Ellestad. She connected on a 1-2 pitch and delivered it over the rightfield wall for the 4-3 lead.
The Crimson Tide padded the lead with three runs in the seventh with the help of a Vandagriff sac fly and a two run single from Alexis Pupillo.
Riley earned the win, pitching a complete-game four-hitter. Ellestad and Pupillo each had two hits with three RBIs and Preuitt also had two hits with one RBI. Through three games, Alabama has five home runs.
Alabama is 3-0 in the Classic and faces Arizona later today at 6 p.m.