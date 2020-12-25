A Final Look at the Saban Top 100, Ranking the Best Alabama Players of the Nick Saban Era

BamaCentral ranked the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

If you've been following The Saban Top 100 series, which has been ongoing since Sept. 2, we want to talk a moment and say thank you. We hope you enjoyed it as much as we did, even though putting the list together was anything but easy.

But the point of doing so wasn't necessarily to pick a player at No. 1, or just take another walk down memory lane.

It was to demonstrate just how ridiculously impressive the Crimson Tide has been since Nick Saban arrived in 2007.

We started this on Sept 2, with the line: "Those reading this entire series will probably have the same reaction over and over again …'That guy should be higher up on the list.' And the person will be correct, nearly every time."

Alabama's had 96 players selected in the NFL draft, including 33 in the first round, 57 selections as first-team All-Americans, featuring 35 consensus honorees, 79 players honored as first-team All-SEC.

Other factors that factored into the rankings included longevity in the program, whether or not the player was a team captain and other accolades.

Here are five final things that may interest you about the rankings:

Players who came extremely close, but didn't crack the Saban Top 100 included Tony Brown, Brandon Deaderick, Xzavier Dickson, Joshua Frazier, Adam Griffith, Hale Hentges, Dominick Jackson, Marquis Johnson, Robert Lester, Cody Mandell, Cole Mazza, Darren Mustin, Jeoffrey Pagan, Colin Peek, Austin Shepherd, Brad Smelley, Anthony Steen, Carson Tinker, Levi Wallace and Michael Williams.

We'll consider them our honorable mentions.

If No. 101 absolutely, positively had to be named, it probably would have been between Pagan, Steen, Wallace or Williams. Even that would have been difficult.

Although Derrick Henry finished No. 1, 40 players on this list were selected ahead of him in the NFL draft.

Defensive backs had the most selections with 20, followed closely by defensive linemen, linebackers and offensive linemen.

As previously noted, no active players were included in The Saban 100, primarily because they didn't have complete resumes yet and there needed to be a clear cutoff point.

Alabama recently had nine players named All-SEC by league coaches for 2020: Christian Barmore, Deonte Brown, Landon Dickerson, Najee Harris, Mac Jones, Alex Leatherwood, Dylan Moses, Patrick Surtain II and DeVonta Smith; with Dickerson, Jones, Leatherwood and Smith also named team captains.

As many of them are named All-Americans and pick up national honors, the debate will begin about where each belongs on the Saban Top 100.

The exclusive club will only be more crowded, and that much tougher to crack.

Won 2015 Heisman Trophy

2015 Maxwell Award

2015 Walter Camp Award

2015 Doak Walker Award

2015 Unanimous All-American

2015 SEC Offensive Player of the Year

2015 All-SEC

Second-round selection in 2016 NFL Draft

Rushed for a school- and Southeastern Conference record 2,219 yards, which led the nation and was the fifth most in a single-season by an FBS player in college football history

Set an SEC record with 28 rushing touchdowns, snapping Tim Tebow and Tre Mason's old mark of 23

Set the Alabama single-season record with 10 100-yard rushing games and four 200-yard games, which broke Bobby Humphrey's school record (3) set in 1986. Only the third running back in SEC history (Herschel Walker and Bo Jackson) to have four 200-yard games in a single season

Broke Shaun Alexander's record for most career rushing yards in Alabama history

Played in 39 games over three seasons and totaled 602 carries for a school-record 3,591 yards and 42 rushing touchdowns. He also had 285 yards on 17 career receptions with three receiving scores

Set the school record with 11 consecutive games with a rushing touchdown and finished his career 20 straight, which was the most in the SEC history

Team captain

Won 2018 Maxwell Award

2018 Walter Camp Award

Fifth-overall selection in 2020 NFL Draft

2018 Consensus All-American

2018 SEC Offensive Player of the Year

2018 All-SEC

2017 Second-team All-American

Fifth-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

Set NCAA career record for passing efficiency (199.4 rating)

The Crimson Tide’s career touchdown responsibility leader with 96 (87 passing, nine rushing)

Own school record for career passing touchdowns list with 87, 10 more than anyone else

Third in Alabama annals for career passing yards with 7,442

Team captain

Won 2009 Heisman Trophy

2009 SEC Offensive Player of the Year

2009 Unanimous All-American

2009 All-SEC

First-round pick 2011 NFL Draft

During the 2009 SEC Championship Game rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns, while also catching two passes for 76 receiving yards to combine for 189 all-purpose yards against Florida. While doing so surpassed Bobby Humphrey’s single-season rushing record for the Crimson Tide (1,471)

Was named Offensive MVP of 2010 BCS National Championship Game after rushing for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries

For the 2009 season, Ingram rushed for 1,658 yards and 17 touchdowns, and also had 334 receiving yards with three touchdowns

Finished Crimson Tide career with 3,261 rushing yards in 41 games (24 starts), and had 42 rushing touchdowns. Also had 60 receptions for 670 yards and four more scores.

2010 Second-team All-American

2010 All-SEC

Sixth-overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft

Set an Alabama single-season record with 78 catches, to go with 1,133 yards and seven touchdowns

Jones ended his Alabama career second in career receptions (179) and yards (2,653) and fourth in touchdown catches (15)

He had eight career 100-yard receiving games (second in school history)

Won 2011 Outland Trophy

2011 Wuerffel Trophy

2012 William V. Campbell Trophy

Rimington Trophy

2011 ARA Sportsmanship Award

2011 Jacobs Blocking Trophy

2011-12 Consensus All-American (T-C)

2011-12 All-SEC

Fourth-round selection in the 2013 NFL Draft

Played through Lisfranc injury with at least two torn ligaments suffered in SEC Championship Game. Also played in national title game before having surgery that kept him out of the NFL combine

Team captain

Won 2016 Chuck Bednarik Award

Won 2016 Bronko Nagurski Award

Won 2016 Lombardi Award

Won 2016 Ted Hendricks Award

2016 Unanimous All-American

2016 SEC Defensive Player of the Year

2015-16 All-SEC

17 th -overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft

-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft Finished his career ranked second in Alabama history for career sacks with 28.5, only behind College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas

Finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting

Appeared in 57 career games. Notched 154 career tackles (78 solo), 45.0 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups and three forced fumbles

Team captain

Won 2013 Maxwell Award

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

2013 All-American

Fifth-round selection in 2014 NFL Draft

Finished runner-up in voting for the 2013 Heisman Trophy

Led the Crimson Tide to back-to-back BCS national championships in 2011 and 2012. Also was on 2009 team that won title

Completed 686-of-1,026 passes (66.9 percent) for 9,019 yards, 77 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 53 career games and led Alabama to a 36-4 record as a three-year starter

Was the 2013 NCAA passing champion by posting a 175.3 rating

Team captain

Won 2017 Chuck Bednarik Award, Jim Thorpe Award

Became just the third player in history to win both awards in the same season joining eventual NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson and All-Pro Patrick Peterson

2016 Consensus All-American; 2017 Unanimous All-American

2016-17 All-SEC

No. 11-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft

Returned two picks for scores in 2016 and four interceptions for touchdowns during his career to set the Alabama all-time mark for pick-sixes

Team captain

Won 2013 Butkus Award

2013 SEC Defensive Player of the Year

2012 Consensus All-American; 2013 Unanimous All-American

2012-13 All-SEC

No. 17-overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft

Was credited with 107 tackles in 2012, and 108 in 2013, both of which led the team

Team captain

Won 2014 Fred Biletnikoff Award

2014 SEC Offensive Player of the Year

2014 Unanimous All-American

2014 All-SEC

Fourth-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft

Finished third for the 2014 Heisman Trophy

Broke Alabama’s single-game receiving yards record with 224 against Tennessee and matched it against Auburn

Set an SEC record with 124 receptions in 2014

Set school single-season records with 1,727 yards and 16 touchdowns

Became Alabama's all-time leader in receptions (228), receiving yards (3,463), and receiving touchdowns (31)

Team captain

Won 2009 Butkus Award

2009 SEC Defensive Player of the Year

2009 Unanimous All-American

2008-09 All-SEC

Eighth-overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft

First Alabama linebacker to win the Lambert Award (best linebacker)

Had 105 tackles including 14.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, fourteen quarterback hurries, two interceptions, three passes broken up, and a forced fumble during his final season

Team captain

Won 2011 Doak Walker Award

2011 SEC Offensive Player of the Year

2011 Unanimous All-American

2011 All-SEC

Third-overall pick in 2012 NFL Draft

Finished third for the 2011 Heisman Trophy

Set the Alabama single-season rushing record with 1,679 yards

Set an SEC record for rushing touchdown by a running back (21) and tied Shaun Alexander’s SEC record for total touchdowns in a season (24)

Team captain

Won 2008 Outland Trophy

2008 Unanimous All-American

2007 SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy

2007-08 All-SEC

Sixth-overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft

Started at left tackle as a freshman and was credited with a team-high 62 pancake blocks

Scored a touchdown off of a lateral in the 2006 Independence Bowl loss against Oklahoma State

In 2008, led the team with 103 key knockdowns and added seven blocks downfield. He was penalized just twice and allowed just one sack and six pressures on 334 pass plays

Won 2018 Outland Trophy

2018 Unanimous All-American

2018 All-SEC

Third-overall pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Despite his position had 70 tackles (44 solo) to tie for third on the 2018 team, including 18.5 for a loss, which was second in the SEC and top-10 nationally

2011 Consensus All-American

2011 All-SEC

No. 25-overall selection in the 2012 NFL Draft

Was the leading tackler and captain on the 2011 defense, which led the nation in all four major statistical categories (total, scoring, rushing pass-efficiency defense)

Finished career with 235 tackles, including 21.0 for a loss and five sacks, to go with two interceptions, three forced fumbles and two recovered

Twice named team captain

Won 2018 Fred Biletnikoff Award

2018 Consensus All-American; 2019 All-American

2018-19 All-SEC

No. 15-overall selection in 2020 NFL Draft

His 26 career touchdown receptions were second all-time in Alabama history

He’s fourth on the Crimson Tide’s career receiving yards list with 2,742 yards on 159 catches

The 17.2 average yards per catch for his career was second behind Ozzie Newsome’s 20.3

During his final game was named MVP of the Citrus Bowl after having a career-best 204 receiving yards on six catches against Michigan

Had 1,163 receiving yards during his final season, third most in Alabama history, after notching 1,315 the year before when he won the Biletnikoff

The 19.3 yards per catch in 2018 set a Crimson Tide single-season record (minimum 50 catches), surpassing the previous total of 17.0 by DJ Hall in 2006

2016 SEC Offensive Player of the Year

2016 All-SEC

Selected in the second round of the 2020 Draft

Played final season at Oklahoma (finished second for 209 Heisman Trophy)

First freshman quarterback to start under Nick Saban

Finished fourth all-time at Alabama in winning percentage at 92.9 percent (26-2)

Owned the all-time record for rushing touchdowns by an Alabama quarterback with 23 through his 42 career games

Ranked second in career rushing by a quarterback with 1,976 yards and finished second in program history touchdown responsibility with 71

Accumulated 7,617 yards of total offense, third in Alabama history. Totaled 48 career touchdown passes, third most all-time

Won 2016 Butkus Award

2016 Unanimous All-American

2016 All-SEC

First-round pick 2017 NFL Draft

During final season led the Crimson Tide with 115 tackles, including 60 solo. Also had 13.0 tackles for loss, five sacks. eight quarterback hurries and two pass breakups

Finished career with 211 tackles, including 23 for a loss and seven sacks

Team captain

2012 Unanimous All-American

2012 All-SEC

No. 10-overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft

Was the first guard selected in the top-10 of an NFL draft since Chris Naeole in 1997

Team captain

2010 All-American; 2011 Unanimous All-American

2009-11 All-SEC

Seventh-overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft

Was so versatile the high-profile prospect was recruited as a linebacker, running back, receiver and tight end in addition to defensive back

Became a starter a sophomore in 2009 and led the SEC with seven interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. Was second in team tackles with 74

The only returning starter in the 2010 secondary had 77 tackles and three interceptions

Finished career with 237 tackles, including 13 for a loss and five sacks, 12 interceptions, 22 passes broken up and 34 passes defended

Twice named team captain

2018 Unanimous All-American

2018 Jacobs Blocking Trophy

2017 Second-team All-American

2017-18 All-SEC

No. 11-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft

Started every game of his Alabama career: 44 straight (29 at left tackle, 15 at right tackle)

Graded out at 90 percent or higher in 14 of 15 games as a junior in 2018, missing only three assignments in 920 snaps at left tackle. He didn’t allow a sack all season and gave up just three pressures.

2017 All-American

2017 All-SEC

No. 13-overall selection in 2018 NFL Draft

Defensive MVP of the Sugar Bowl and the College Football Playoff National Championship Game

As part of Alabama’s jumbo goal-line package caught a pass for a touchdown against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl

Was credited with 53 tackles, 45 of which came against the run, one sack and a team-high eight hurries during his final season. Also had an interception and a fumble recovery

Won 2015 Rimington Trophy

2015 All-American

2015 Jacobs Blocking Trophy

2015 All-SEC

No. 18-overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft

As a junior missed just seven assignments in 806 snaps for a 99.1 percent success rate and did not allow a sack

As a senior, Kelly missed only eight assignments in 1,012 snaps for a success rate of 99.2 percent. He also committed just one penalty in 1,012 snaps with no holding calls

Team captain

2014 Unanimous All-American

2014 All-SEC

Second-round pick in 2015 NFL Draft

During his first start had an 89-yard touchdown return for a touchdown against Tennessee

As a junior led the Crimson Tide with 98 tackles, to go with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries

Team captain

Won 2016 Outland Trophy

2016 Unanimous All-American

2016 Jacobs Blocking Trophy

2015-16 All-SEC

Second-round pick in 2017 NFL Draft

Started every game at left tackle during his time in Tuscaloosa, 43 games

During 2016 season had a team-high 37 knockdown blocks in 15 games

Team captain

2008-09 Consensus All-American

2008-09 All-SEC

Selected in the second round of the 2010 Draft

The junior-college transfer was credited with 51 tackles over two seasons, including 10.5 for a loss

His two career blocked field goals came in the 2009 rivalry game against Tennessee, known as “Rocky Block”

2017 All-SEC

First-round pick 2018 NFL Draft

Set Alabama freshman records with 89 receptions for 1,045 yards

Finished second in Alabama history for receptions with 224 and receiving touchdowns (19) while ranking third in receiving yards with 2,781

Totaled eight career 100-yard receiving games to tie for third in the Alabama record books

Caught at least one pass in all 44 games of his Alabama career to rank third among active receivers in the FBS in 2017

2008 All-American; 2009 Consensus All-American

2009 SEC Special Teams Player of the Year; 2009 All-SEC CB/RS

Second-round selection in 2010 NFL Draft

Set SEC record for career punt returns for touchdowns (seven)

His 1,752 career punt return yards was nine yards shy of the NCAA record

Holds the school records for punt-return yards and kick-return yards (2,166)

Team captain

2015 Unanimous All-American

2015 SEC Defensive Player of the Year

2015 All-SEC

Second-round selection in 2016 NFL Draft

Notched 95 tackles his only year as a starter, to go with 10.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and a team-high three fumble recoveries

Had after a career-high 13 tackles against LSU in 2014

Team captain

2019 All-American

All-SEC

No. 10-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

Graded out at over 91 percent for the Crimson Tide in 2019 while protecting left-handed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s blind side. He allowed one sack and 3.5 quarterback hurries while missing only seven assignments in 771 snaps for a success rate of 99.0 percent

2012 Unanimous All-American

2012 All-SEC

Ninth-overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft

Was credited with 54 tackles and 22 pass breakups in 2012

Per ESPN, Alabama's opponents completed only 49 percent of their passes outside the hashmarks, with four TDs and 11 interceptions

2012 All-American

2012 All-SEC

No. 10-overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft

Graded out at 98.6 percent on blocking assignments his final season

Started 36 games for the Crimson Tide

2016 All-American

No. 16-overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft

Started all 29 games that he played in during his Crimson Tide career

Kicked off his final season with a pick-six against Southern California. Finished the season with two interceptions, one forced fumble and five pass breakups to go with his 36 tackles, including three for loss.

2008 All-American

2007-08 All-SEC

Third-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft

Twice named team captain

Was originally a walk-on running back

As a junior led the defense with 81 tackles and six interceptions

Was credited with 89 tackles and five interceptions as a senior

Tied an Alabama record with three interceptions against LSU (returned one for a touchdown, had another pick in overtime)

2015 Consensus All-American

2015 All-SEC

Second-round pick in 2016 NFL Draft

Led Alabama in sacks as a freshman with 5.5

Over three years had 133 tackles, including 22 for a loss

Blocked a kick during each season, including an extra-point attempt by leaping over the long snapper

2017 All-American

2017 All-SEC

No. 22-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft

Had a team-high tying 74 tackles, including 13 for a loss, despite missing a pair of games due to painful groin tear. Also had six sacks, seven quarterback hurries, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and one fumble recovery

Team captain

2011 All-American

17 th -overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft

-overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft Went from making 53 tackles and three interceptions in 2010 to 30 in 2011 as offenses largely avoided him. Had a fumble recovery for a touchdown during final season

2010 All-SEC

Third-overall pick in 2011 NFL Draft

Was defensive MVP of the 2010 BCS Championship Game after returning an interception for a 28-yard touchdown against Texas in the Rose Bowl

2015 Second-team All-American

2015 All-SEC

Fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft

Team captain

Has Alabama record for career interception return yards with 303 on nine picks. Tied the program all-time career record for interception returns into the end zone with three

Arrived as a wide receiver, moved to cornerback and started four games as a true freshman. Moved to safety before junior year

2016 All-American

No. 19-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft

With five catches for a career-high 208 yards and two touchdowns was named Offensive MVP honors for 2015 title game against Clemson. The yards were the most in a bowl game in Alabama history, and set a College Football Playoff record

Led all receivers in yards with 106 on four receptions with a career-long 68-yard touchdown catch in 2016 title game against Clemson. Finished with 314 receiving yards and three touchdowns in two championship games against the Tigers

2011 All-American

2011 All-SEC

Second-round pick in 2012 NFL Draft

As a junior was credited with 52 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and four forced fumbles

His senior season accounted for 51 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

2013 Consensus All-American

2013 All-SEC

No. 21-overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft

As a sophomore led the Crimson Tide with five interceptions

Despite missing two games, finished his junior year with 51 tackles and two interceptions

No. 12-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

Third on Alabama’s career touchdown receptions list with 24

Averaged 17.5 yards per catch across his three seasons, good for sixth on the UA career list (minimum 50 catches)

Had Alabama’s longest rush (75 yards) and the second-longest reception (81 yards) in 2019

Second-round pick in 2016 NFL Draft

The junior-college transfer made 28 career starts

Notched 112 tackles (49 solo), 2.0 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and seven passes defended

2019 All-American

2019 All-SEC

Second-round pick in 2020 NFL Draft

As a junior finished 10th in the SEC in tackles with 95 in 13 games. Also 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks

Led the SEC with four forced fumbles to go with three interceptions, five pass breakups and five quarterback hurries. Returned a pick for an 81-yard touchdown

Team captain

Second-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft

As a senior had 62 total tackles, including 5.5 for a loss and three sacks, seven quarterback hurries and four pass breakups

Had a knack was swatting down balls at the line of scrimmage

2008 Consensus All-American

2008 All-SEC

Third-round selection in 2009 NFL Draft

Was a four-year starter

Twice named a team captain

As a senior was second on the team with 92 knockdowns, and finished with an 85.93 percent blocking consistency grade

No. 20-overall selection in the 2010 NFL Draft

Started 12 of 13 games as a true freshman in 2007 and earned Freshman All-American honors while making 48 tackles and three interceptions

Broke up 10 passes as a sophomore, while making 44 tackles

Tallied one pick, 13 broken up passes and 49 tackles during final season

2013 Consensus All-American

2013 All-SEC

Second-round selection in 2014 NFL Draft

Made 24 career starts, all at left tackle

Second-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft

As a senior tied for team lead in pass breakups with eight, to go with three interceptions. Allowed a passer rating of just 44.5 when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus

Had an 84-yard pick-six against Arkansas

2009 Consensus All-American

2009 All-SEC

Third-round selection in 2010 NFL Draft

Team captain

Played both guard and tackle

2013 All-SEC

Second-round pick in 2015 NFL Draft

In first college game rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown. Had 153 yards against Georgia in 2012 SEC Championship Game. Set Alabama freshman record with 1,108 rushing yards

Ran for 110 yards and one touchdown against Notre Dame in BCS Championship Game

Had 3,322 career rushing yards and 37 touchdowns over three seasons. Just missed becoming first running back in program history with three 1,000-yard rushing seasons

2017 Second-Team All-American

2017 All-SEC

Third-round selection in 2018 NFL Draft

Scored two touchdowns as a sophomore, on an interception and fumble recovery, and was credited with 86 tackles

Had 74 tackles and three interceptions during final season

Third-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft

Team captain

Just missed becoming the first Alabama running back to post three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Had 876 yards his senior season

Finished with 3,070 career rushing yards

Averaged 6.4 yards per carry on 477 carries for his career to set the Alabama all-time career mark (minimum 400 rushes)

2014 All-American; 2016-17 Second-Team All-American

2014, 2016-17 All-SEC

Fifth-round pick in 2018 NFL Draft

Holds Alabama records for career punting yards (11,074), attempts (243), and punting average (45.6)

Had only five punts returned as a senior. Had 27 of 54 punts inside the 20-yard line, with only four touchbacks

Led nation with a 48.0 average as a freshman

2018 All-American

2017 Second-team All-American

2017 All-SEC (G); 2018 (C)

Fifth-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft

Team captain

His 57 career starts, including eight in the College Football Playoff, is a record for position players at Alabama

Was a three year starter at guard (42 starts) before switching to center as a senior

Blocked for 31 100-yard rushing performances during career

As senior recorded 36 knockdown blocks and allowed only a single pressure while giving up just two sacks in 962 snaps

2012 All-SEC

Second round pick 2013 NFL Draft

As a junior had 1,322 rushing yards (6.5 average) and 19 total touchdowns

Had 2,402 career rushing yards, 338 receiving and 32 touchdowns

Rushed for a career-high 181 yards against Georgia in the 2012 SEC title game

Named offensive MVP of the BCS Championship Game after having 140 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving)

2017 Second-team All-American

2017 All-SEC

Sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft

Team captain

Made 31 career starts at center

Graded out at an average of 86.2 percent as a senior with 19 knockdown blocks, just eight missed assignments and six mental errors in 866 snaps (98.4 success rate). Allowed two sacks all season and four pressures

2016 All-SEC

Second-round pick in 2017 NFL Draft

Came on strong late during his junior season, recording his 9.5 tackles for loss in his last 10 games

As a senior had 61 tackles, including a team-high 19.0 tackles for loss and nine sacks, with 10 quarterback hurries, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three pass breakups

2008 All-SEC

Third-round pick in 2009 NFL Draft

As the full-time starter in 2008, had 1,383 rushing yards on 233 carries and 10 rushing touchdowns

His 218 rushing yards against Kentucky were the most by an Alabama running back since Shaun Alexander in 1996

Finished career with 410 carries for 2,107 rushing yards, 351 receiving and 16 touchdowns

Seventh-round selection in 2011 NFL Draft

Team captain

Starting quarterback for undefeated 2009 season. Played in title game with rib injury suffered in SEC Championship Game

Threw for 5,691 yards and 39 touchdowns over career

Was 197-for-325 (60.6 percent) for 2,508 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions as junior

During final season was 222-for-313 (70.9 percent) for 2,987 yards, 20 touchdowns, with five picks

Had career passer rating of 155.4

No. 24-overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft

Versatile athlete who averaged 28.6 yards per kickoff return for his career, ranking third in Alabama history

Named MVP of SEC Championship Game

Scored 15 touchdowns (11 rushing, three receiving, one kickoff return) his final season. His 30.6 yards per return average led the SEC and was second in the FBS

Tied for the 2018 team lead in all-purpose yards with 1,315 to average 87.7 yards per game, and was second in scoring with 90 points

2019 All-SEC

Third-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft

Three-year starter who sustained a scary knee injury in the 2017 College Football Playoff

As a senior notched eight sacks and 12.5 tackles for a loss, third most in the SEC. Was credited with 83 tackles. eight quarterback pressures, five pass breakups and one forced fumble

Team captain

2010 All-SEC

No. 25-overall pick 2011 NFL Draft

The junior-college transfer started all 27 games at left tackle during two seasons

Third-round selection in 2016 NFL Draft

Finished Crimson Tide career with 1,495 rushing yards

Suffered broken leg at Ole Miss as a junior, and a broken arm as a senior. Playing behind Derrick Henry, finished his final year with 408 rushing yards plus 29 catches for 276 receiving yards

Returned kickoff 95 yards for a crucial touchdown in 2015 national title game

Third-round selection in 2020 NFL Draft

After having season-ending injuries two straight years tied for fifth among SEC defenders with 11.5 tackles for loss. Had six sacks, 16 pressures, 31 tackles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery

Broke AJ McCarron’s single-season passing record with 3,487 yards, to go with 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions

Threw for 445 yards against Florida, second most in a game in Crimson Tide history

Led Alabama into the inaugural College Football Playoff as the top-seeded team

Team captain

Played running back and wide receiver before establishing himself at quarterback

Fourth-round pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Team captain

After suffering an arm injury during opener of junior year came back and played in final three games to help Alabama win national championship

Had 36 tackles, including 11.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks with a team-high tying 12 quarterback hurries as a senior

Second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft

As a junior had 44 receptions for 710 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 16.1 yards per reception

2016 Second-team All-American

Third-round selection in 2017 NFL Draft

Had 10.5 sacks as a junior 9.0 as a senior when 51.6 percent of his tackles came behind the line of scrimmage with 16 tackles for loss

Also had 12 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and a pair of pass breakups and a fumble recovery he returned for a touchdown

2018 Second-team All-American

Fifth-round selection in 2019 NFL Draft

Despite making just two starts as a sophomore led the team with four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown

During final season had 71 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss and one sack, seven quarterback pressures, five pass breakups and two interceptions

2016 All-SEC

Third-round selection in 2017 NFL Draft

His final season had a team-high 864 yards on 54 catches and eight touchdowns in 12 games

2018 Consensus All-American

Fifth-round selection in 2019 NFL Draft

During final season had a team-high four fumbles to tie for second all-time at Alabama. Also had 79 tackles, including a team-high 48 solo stops, 3.5 tackles for loss, six pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery

2017 All-SEC

Second-round selection in the 2020 NFL draft

Best numbers posted as a sophomore, with 69 tackles, 10 for a loss and a team-high 8.5 sacks

As a senior, had 47 tackles including three tackles for a loss and half a sack, along with five quarterback hurries

Fourth-round selection in the 2015 NFL Draft

Team captain

Finished career with 738 rushing yards and 150 receiving, with 12 touchdowns

Fifth-round selection in 2012 NFL Draft

Played most of 2011 title season on torn ACL, meniscus in knee

Played in 44 games at nose tackle. Had 88 career tackles, including 13.5 for a loss

Second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft

Went from playing wide receiver as a freshman to cornerback as a sophomore. Started 11 games that season

Had 46 tackles and three interceptions in 2014, and 37 tackles and two interceptions as a senior

Jones was the Defensive MVP of the 2015 Cotton Bowl, and also returned a punt for a touchdown in the victory

Fourth-round selection in in the 2014 NFL Draft

Team captain

As a senior had 568 yards and seven touchdowns

Finished his career with 81 receptions for 1,275 yards and 12 touchdowns

2018 Second-team All-American

Sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft

The junior-college transfer was credited with 103 tackles, 17.5 sacks and two forced fumbles for his career

As a senior, his 9.5 sacks were fourth in the SEC, and he was eighth in tackles for a loss with 13.5. Overall, had 51 tackles six quarterback pressures, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery

Team captain

Was 263-for-393 (66.9 percent), 3,110 yards with 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions while leading Alabama to a national title. Had passer rating of 147.0

Seventh-round selection 2018 NFL Draft

Finished career with 1,512 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns

Best stretch was in the 2016 postseason when he had 46 carries for 364 yards and six touchdowns and averaged 7.9 yards per carry. With 19 carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns was Offensive MVP of playoff semifinal against Washington

Had 93 rushing yards and two touchdowns in first half of 2016 title game against Clemson before suffering a leg injury

Fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft

Moved into starting role at cornerback during junior year. Had a team-leading eight pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles

As a senior had 48 tackles, including four for a loss, and tied for second on the team with eight pass breakups.

2009 All-American

2009 All-SEC

Won starting job as a sophomore in 2007. Made all 36 extra-point attempts and was 25 of 34 on field-goal attempts

Against Mississippi State became only the second kicker in Alabama football history to make two 50-plus yard field goals in a game, the other being his father

20 of 29 on field goals as a junior

Made 87.9 percent of field goals as a senior (30 of 35), and became Alabama’s all-time leader scorer with 350 points

Fifth-round selection in 2014 NFL Draft

Two-year starter who played in 48 games

Had 101 career tackles, including 15.5 for a loss

2011 All-American

Fifth-round selection in 2012 NFL Draft

The junior-college transfer played in 25 games, with 18 starts

Had 11 pass breakups as a senior, to go with 37 tackles

Retuned only career interception for a 25-yard touchdown against Arkansas

Fifth-round selection in 2013 NFL Draft

Was one of Alabama’s first Internet stars when video of him bench pressing 600 pounds went viral

Junior college transfer moved into starting lineup as junior and made 24 tackles and a sack

As a senior had 37 total tackles, a sack and blocked a kick

Sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft

Team captain

Suffered season-ending knee injury during both junior and senior years

When sustained injury as a senior was second in team tackles and third in tackles for a loss

Played in 50 games during his four-year career. Had 134 tackles including 16 for a loss and 4.5 sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles

2011 Second-team All-American

2011 All-SEC

Took over as starter as redshirt sophomore in 2009

Started 40 consecutive games and played in 48 games overall

Fourth-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft

As a senior had 27 tackles including 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks, and recovered a fumble despite missing three games

Had 10 careers sacks

2014 All-American

2014 All-SEC

Fourth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft

Two-year starter, played in 40 games

Fourth-round selection in 2013 NFL Draft

Had starts all four years, 20 total. Played in 51 games

Had a career-high 54 tackles as a senior, including 16.5 tackles for a loss, and had two forced fumbles

2007 All-SEC

Had a career-best 80 tackles in 2007, his lone season playing for Nick Saban. Was also credited with 27 tackles for a loss and 10 sacks

Had school-record 13 catches for 185 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-17 rout of Tennessee

During lone season under Nick Saban had 68 catches for 1,005 yards and six touchdowns. Was first receiver in Crimson Tide history to post consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons

Fifth-round pick in 2014 NFL Draft

As freshman made 11 special-teams tackles, had 31 total

Was credited with 54 tackles as a sophomore, including 6.0 for a loss, and made two interceptions

Returned two interceptions for touchdowns as a junior despite playing in just six games due to a knee injury

Fifth-round pick in 2013 NFL Draft

The junior-college transfer was credited with 46 tackles and 2.5 sacks over two season

2014 All-SEC

Credited with 189 career tackles, including 16 for a loss and two sacks

Played four seasons and in 40 career games with 31 starts

Registered 93 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks for his career

Won three national championships

His final season led the Crimson Tide with nine hurries, to go with 33 tackles (11 solo), four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, a pass defensed and a fumble recovery

Team captain

2013 SEC Special Teams Player of the Year

2013 All-SEC

Had 85 career receptions for 1,030 yards including seven touchdowns

Returned 66 punts for 719 yards with three touchdowns

Returned 68 kickoffs for 1,727 yards and two touchdowns

Team captain

Played two years under Nick Saban

As a junior was 255-for-462 (55.2 percent) for 2,846 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Had a 114.6 passer rating

As a senior was 187-for-323 (57.9 percent) for 2,273 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions