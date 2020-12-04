The Saban Top 100: No. 21 Jonah Williams

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

21] Jonah Williams, T

2018 Unanimous All-American

2018 Jacobs Blocking Trophy

2017 Second-team All-American

2017-18 All-SEC

11 th -overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft

-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft Started every game of his Alabama career: 44 straight (29 at left tackle, 15 at right tackle)

Graded out at 90 percent or higher in 14 of 15 games as a junior in 2018, missing only three assignments in 920 snaps at left tackle. He didn’t allow a sack all season and gave up just three pressures.

Five things to know about Jonah Williams:

- Williams was recruited out of Folsom High School, Calif., but grew up in Georgia. The family relocated due to his father’s job. He was considered one of the top prospects in the nation.

- He had a plan coming in: "It was one of my big goals coming here — to start, be an All-American and graduate in three years," Williams said. "It was kind of a plan that was set in motion in high school. I graduated high school early and took AP classes and stuff to kind of get some credits and get ahead.” He did exactly that.

- Williams landed a starting job as a true freshman, but not at left tackle. Williams played right tackle for a year and then moved over after Cam Robinson went pro. He started all 44 games of his career, and after his freshman year gave up just one sack.

- Williams created his own personalized spreadsheets at Alabama and charted his opponents’ moves. He would calculate the percentage of how often the player he would block the most executed a bull rush, spin, chop, etc., while looking for trends. He also studied their tells, like if a played moved his right foot back it often meant he was trying to attack the outside.

- One minor concern scouts had about Williams was that his arms were 33 5/8 inches long, just under the 34-inch minimum some NFL teams want in their left tackles. When asked about it by a reporter, Williams responded: “If your arms were a little longer, you’d be able to reach the keyboard better. But you don’t need that to be a great writer.”

•

The Saban Top 100 will be revealed over the course of the 2020 football season, with the top players unveiled one a day as part of BamaCentral's 25 Days of Christmas celebration.

The series thus far:

Introduction

No. 22: Da'Ron Payne

No. 23: Ryan Kelly

No. 24: Landon Collins

No. 25: Cam Robinson

26-30: Terrence Cody, Calvin Ridley, Javier Arenas, Reggie Ragland, Jedrick Wills Jr.

31-35: Dee Milliner, D.J. Fluker, Marlon Humphrey, Rashad Evans, A'Shawn Robinson

36-40: Rashaan Evans, Dre Kirkpatrick, Marcell Dareus, Eddie Jackson, O.J. Howard

41-45: Courtney Upshaw, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Henry Ruggs III, Jarran Reed, Xavier McKinney

46-50: Dalvin Tomlinson, Antoine Caldwell, Kareem Jackson, Cyrus Kouandjio, Trevon Diggs

51-55: Mike Johnson, T.J. Yeldon, Ronnie Harrison, Damien Harris, JK Scott

56-60: Ross Pierschbacher, Eddie Lacy, Bradley Bozeman, Ryan Anderson, Glen Coffee

61-65: Greg McElroy, Josh Jacobs, Anfernee Jennings, James Carpenter, Kenyan Drake

66-70: Terrell Lewis, Blake Sims, Christian Miller, Irv Smith Jr,, Tim Williams

71-75: Mack Wilson, ArDarius Stewart, Deionte Thompson, Raekwon Davis, Jalston Fowler

76-80: Josh Chapman, Cyrus Jones, Kevin Norwood, Isaiah Buggs, Jake Coker

81-85: Bo Scarbrough, Anthony Averett, Leigh Tiffin, Ed Stinson, DeQuan Menzie

86-90: Jesse Williams, Shaun Dion Hamilton, William Vlachos, Da'Shawn Hand, Arie Kouandjio

91-95: Nico Johnson, Wallace Gilberry, DJ Hall, Vinnie Sunseri, Quinton Dial

96-100: Trey DePriest, Damion Square, Christion Jones, John Parker Wilson, Simeon Castille