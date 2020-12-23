The Saban Top 100: No. 2 Tua Tagovailoa

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

2] Tua Tagovailoa, QB

Won 2018 Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award

Fifth-overall selection in 2020 NFL Draft

2018 Consensus All-American

2018 SEC Offensive Player of the Year

2018 All-SEC

2017 Second-team All-American

Set NCAA career record for passing efficiency (199.4 rating)

The Crimson Tide’s career touchdown responsibility leader with 96 (87 passing, nine rushing)

Own school record for career passing touchdowns list with 87, 10 more than anyone else

Third in Alabama annals for career passing yards with 7,442

Team captain

For anyone who wasn’t at the game, or watching it on television, chances are they thought there was a technical glitch or someone pulling a prank.

Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa to DeVonta Smith for a touchdown against Ole Miss came across as a scoring update, or maybe on the bottom of a screen along with the game’s other eye-popping statistics, and then again, and again, and again, and again.

That couldn’t be right. Five times?

But it was. Each was on a different receiving route, against four Rebels defenders in the 59-31 game. It wasn’t like Tagovailoa was simply trying to repeatedly go to Smith, they plays were a direct result of how Ole Miss lined up.

Regardless, Tagovailoa ended up setting Crimson Tide records for touchdowns scored (seven) and passing touchdowns (six) in a single game, plus topped AJ McCarron’s career mark for touchdowns responsible.

As a three-year starter, McCarron tallied 80 in a much more conservative offense. Tagovailoa had 86 after the 2019 Ole Miss win, in roughly half the time.

“I think there’s a lot of improvement that still needs to be done, with checking out of plays, stepping up,” Tagovailoa said afterward. “It’s a lot of things I feel I can work on.”

Welcome to the older, more deliberate Tagovailoa, who is paying more attention to details, and doing a better job of finding his playmakers in open space while taking fewer risks as a passer.

Statistically, his numbers from the first month of the 2019 season weren’t all that different from the previous year, with a few notable exceptions. His yards, completion percentage and touchdowns were all up, while Tagovailoa hadn’t had a turnover.

After having set the NCAA single-season record for passer-efficiency rating (199.4) as a sophomore, he was on pace to both top it and Sam Bradford’s career mark of 175.6.

Considering his receiving crops, the record appeared to be toast. Jerry Jeudy was the reigning winner of the Biletnikoff Award. Henry Ruggs III was as fast as anyone in college football, although there’s a lot more to him than speed.

Jaylen Waddle was comparable in that respect as well.

While setting Alabama single-game records for receiving yards (274) and receiving touchdowns (five) against the Rebels, Smith started to be known for a lot more than his game-winning overtime catch against Georgia in the national title game at the of the 2017 season.

But even more important than the numbers was how Tagovailoa was playing and leading the offense.

Go back again to 2018.

Executing the run-pass option, Alabama moved the ball at will through the first couple of months. Everyone in college football learned the hard way just how effectively Tagovailoa could regularly hit the long ball.

When Alabama reached the midway point of the season the quarterback was completing 66.7 percent of his throws 20-plus yards downfield, which was ridiculously good. It helped him finish second in Heisman Trophy voting, and Alabama returned to the National Championship Game.

But as defenses caught on, and Tagovailoa started to deal with injuries, Alabama couldn’t switch gears and effectively counter with anything else. Being sort of one-dimensional in that respect eventually caught up to the Crimson Tide.

Consequently, a priority was placed on being more versatile, and also on making Tagovailoa not just a great passer but a better quarterback.

"Just focusing and taking what the defense gives him,” Ruggs III said. “He understands a lot about defenses now and, not saying he didn't [before], but he just understands what the defense is going to give him and what they're trying to do. So he's confident and taking what the defense gives him and letting us make our plays."

For example, should the secondary go zone, the Crimson Tide countered with the run. Should the defensive backs stay back, the call was for a slant under the coverage. They cheated up, he looked downfield for the four prolific wide receivers, and so forth.

“I know you all look at it like, ‘OK this play we throw the ball to this guy,’ but you throw the ball to the guy relative to what the defense does,” Nick Saban said about Ruggs scoring two long touchdowns against Ole Miss. “Like, you know, one of the plays that he scored on early in the game was a double pattern which was kind of a set up play for him. But the other play was an RPO that we could have just have easily hand the ball off as throwing it to him relative to what the defense did.

“I think our receiver corps in general’s ability to catch and run with the ball, including Henry Ruggs, is one of the assets that we have on our team so we want all those guys to get featured the best we can.”

Opponents were respecting Alabama’s wide receivers so much, and rightfully so, that the secondaries mostly stayed deep to not get burned over the top. It led to Tagovailoa hitting more players in stride on slant and crossing routes.

No matter what they tried, it didn’t change the fact that any time Tagovailoa could find a playmaker in open space there was the potential for six points.

“I think that’s the beauty of this offense,” Tagovailoa said. “You get guys the ball in space and they’ll go work for you.”

The other part of the equation was with his approach.

Think back to what you heard about Tagovailoa’s last offseason with the Crimson Tide. He gave up his favorite video game. He stopped eating junk food. He went home to avoid distractions and focus on improving. He added pounds in the weight room to help keep himself healthy.

Tagovailoa was making better decisions all the way around. “Less is more” can be a tough concept to get down, but he wasn’t forcing the ball as much or taking as many hits.

More than anything else he was trying to lead the offense. Under the direction of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Steve Sarkisian, Tagovailoa was paying attention to the little things and becoming a better student of the game.

It boded well for his long-term potential because the best quarterbacks will tell you that they never stop learning. Otherwise it’s just a matter of time before the opposition catches up to you.

“That’s Tua,” Waddle said. “Tua’s special.”

•

The Saban Top 100 will be revealed over the course of the 2020 football season, with the top players unveiled one a day as part of BamaCentral's 25 Days of Christmas celebration.

The series thus far:

