The Saban Top 100: No. 25 Cam Robinson

Christopher Walsh

25] Cam Robinson, T

  • Won 2016 Outland Trophy
  • 2016 Unanimous All-American
  • 2016 Jacobs Blocking Trophy
  • 2015-16 All-SEC
  • Second-round pick in 2017 NFL Draft
  • Started every game at left tackle during his time in Tuscaloosa, 43 games
  • During 2016 season had a team-high 37 knockdown blocks in 15 games
  • Team captain

Here are five quick things to know about Cam Robinson:

- Robinson was a top-notch recruit

Out of West Monroe High School, the 247Sports composite rankings had Robinson as the fourth-best player in the nation behind Leonard Fournette, Myles Garrett and Jabrill Peppers (No. 5 was Alabama teammate Da’Shawn Hand). He was one of five prospects Alabama signed out of Louisiana that year.

- Consistency, consistency, consistency

In those 43 games, an Alabama running back topped 100 rushing yards 28 times (65.1 percent)

- He won the Outland Trophy

When Robinson arrived at Alabama he was the first true freshman to start at left tackle for Alabama since Andre Smith (who was just the seventh true freshman in school history to start his first career game) in 2006. They both went on to win the Outland Trophy as college football’s best interior lineman.

- Robinson’s toughness stood out

Something that Robinson didn’t get enough credit for was his toughness, as he started every game of his Alabama career while playing through injuries. For example, in 2014, Robinson had to be helped off the field at Tennessee with a high ankle sprain on Oct. 25, and after surgery he was expected to miss two games. Robinson didn’t miss any, starting at LSU. In 2015, he played through a sprained knee and shoulder injury

- Robinson benefitted from good timing

The 2017 NFL Draft was not considered a good one for offensive linemen, which helped put a premium on those who were considered solid selections. Only two other offensive linemen went ahead of Robinson in Utah’s Garett Bolles and Wisconsin’s Ryan Ramczyk. The Jaguars took Robinson in Round 2 after snaring LSU running back Leonard Fournette in Round 1. With Robinson’s run-blocking prowess, the pairing made great sense for the Jags. 


The Saban Top 100 will be revealed over the course of the 2020 football season, with the top players unveiled one a day as part of BamaCentral's 25 Days of Christmas celebration.

The series thus far:

Introduction

26-30: Terrence Cody, Calvin Ridley, Javier Arenas, Reggie Ragland, Jedrick Wills Jr. 

31-35: Dee Milliner, D.J. Fluker, Marlon Humphrey, Rashad Evans, A'Shawn Robinson

36-40: Rashaan Evans, Dre Kirkpatrick, Marcell Dareus, Eddie Jackson, O.J. Howard

41-45: Courtney Upshaw, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Henry Ruggs III, Jarran Reed, Xavier McKinney

46-50: Dalvin Tomlinson, Antoine Caldwell, Kareem Jackson, Cyrus Kouandjio, Trevon Diggs

51-55: Mike Johnson, T.J. Yeldon, Ronnie Harrison, Damien Harris, JK Scott

56-60: Ross Pierschbacher, Eddie Lacy, Bradley Bozeman, Ryan Anderson, Glen Coffee

61-65: Greg McElroy, Josh Jacobs, Anfernee Jennings, James Carpenter, Kenyan Drake

66-70: Terrell Lewis, Blake Sims, Christian Miller, Irv Smith Jr,, Tim Williams

71-75: Mack Wilson, ArDarius Stewart, Deionte Thompson, Raekwon Davis, Jalston Fowler

76-80: Josh Chapman, Cyrus Jones, Kevin Norwood, Isaiah Buggs, Jake Coker

81-85: Bo Scarbrough, Anthony Averett, Leigh Tiffin, Ed Stinson, DeQuan Menzie

86-90: Jesse Williams, Shaun Dion Hamilton, William Vlachos, Da'Shawn Hand, Arie Kouandjio

91-95: Nico Johnson, Wallace Gilberry, DJ Hall, Vinnie Sunseri, Quinton Dial

96-100: Trey DePriest, Damion Square, Christion Jones, John Parker Wilson, Simeon Castille 

