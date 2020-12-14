The Saban Top 100: No. 11 Rolando McClain

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

11] Rolando McClain, LB

Won 2009 Butkus Award

2009 SEC Defensive Player of the Year

2009 Unanimous All-American

2008-09 All-SEC

Eighth-overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft

First Alabama linebacker to win the Lambert Award (best linebacker)

Had 105 tackles including 14.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, fourteen quarterback hurries, two interceptions, three passes broken up, and a forced fumble during his final season

Team captain

Five things to know about Rolando McClain:

- McClain was a two-time dean’s list student at Alabama. His major was in family financial planning.

- Before going pro, McClain led the Tide with 105 tackles his junior season, including 14.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, 14 quarterback pressures, four pass breakups, two interceptions and forced one fumble. After vanquishing Florida in the SEC Championship Game, the Tide led the SEC in rushing defense, total defense, scoring defense and pass efficiency defense, and ranked second in passing defense heading into its showdown with Texas at the Rose Bowl.

- McClain had stomach/intestinal issues during the week building up to the national championship game and missed the mandatory media day. At one point he had been diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease as a freshman at Decatur (Ala.) High School, but later told reporters he had been misdiagnosed. Regardless, McClain nearly didn’t play against the Longhorns as a stomach bug was going around the team. He had IVs the day before the game, before kickoff, at halftime and after the game was over.

- He was just the second Alabama player to win the Butkus Award, joining Derrick Thomas in 1988. Other than DeMeco Ryans taking home the 2005 Lott Trophy for the defensive impact player of the year it was the first major national honor for a Crimson Tide defensive player since Antonio Langham won the Jim Thorpe Award for best defensive back in 1993, and one of just three for a front-seven player, joining Thomas and 1986 Lombardi Award winner for best lineman, Cornelius Bennett.

- McClain’s passion is fishing.