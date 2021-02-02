From National Signing Day to Winning National Titles, Alabama Continues to Compete at a Different Level

There's no mystery as to why Nick Saban has consistently competed for the national championship: It all begins with recruiting

It wasn't that long ago that Alabama football fans used to view the day before National Signing Day the way kids get excited on Christmas Eve.

New prospects were like gifts under the tree, with each announcement the equivalent to a present.

"Oh, what is it?"

"A speedy wide receiver with great hands out of Florida? Just what I wanted!"

Those days are long gone in Tuscaloosa for two primary reasons: 1) The early signing period has ended almost all the of the drama, and 2) Nick Saban.

He's been so prolific that a lot of fans barely keep up with recruiting any more because they know the coach is going to land another top-notch class.

When the early signing period wrapped up in December with Alabama atop the SI All-American college football recruiting rankings for the 2021 cycle and it has shown no signs of budging. Of the Crimson Tide's commitments, 11 are in the SI99.

Par for the course. It’s no mystery as to why Alabama has consistently competed for the national championship. Granted, Saban's record has been just as impressive with coaches and developing talent, but it all begins in the same place.

“Just check their recruiting,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said before taking his first shot at college football’s biggest prize at the end of the 2015 season.

Here's the top five of every recruiting class since 2008, Saban's first full recruiting year with the Crimson Tide, per the 247Sports composite:

2008: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Florida, 4. Ohio State, 5. Miami

2009: 1. Alabama, 2. LSU, 3. Ohio State, 4. Souther California, 5. Texas

2010: 1. Southern California, 2. Florida, 3. Texas, 4. Auburn, 5. Alabama

2011: 1. Alabama, 2. Florida State, 3. Texas, 4. LSU, 5. Southern California

2012: 1. Alabama, 2. Florida State, 3. Texas. 4. Florida, 5. Ohio State

2013: 1. Alabama, 2. Ole Miss, 3. Florida, 4. Ohio State, 5. Notre Dame

2014: 1. Alabama, 2. LSU, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida State, 5. Texas A&M

2015: 1. Alabama, 2. Southern California, 3. Florida State, 4. Tennessee, 5. LSU

2016: 1. Alabama, 2. LSU, 3. Florida State, 4. Ohio State, 5. Ole Miss

2017: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Georgia, 4. Southern California, 5. Michigan

2018: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Texas, 4. Southern California, 5. Alabama

2019: 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Texas, 4. Texas A&M, 5. LSU

2020: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Clemson, 4. LSU, 5. Ohio State

Every Alabama recruiting class, and nearly every coach, has left Tuscaloosa with a national championship ring.

That's why a lot of fans don't sweat the frequent changes on the coaching staffs, either. There's no place in college football that can jump-start or promote someone's career. Even the analysts get head coaching jobs.

Steve Spurrier went so far as to call Saban the "greatest recruiter in the history of college football," during SEC media days in 2014. "As long as they can recruit like that they're always going to be the favorites."

Few would argue against that, but what wasn’t commonly mentioned was how Saban’s far-ranging influence had affected the recruiting and player evaluation landscape as a whole.

Specifically, he essentially created a player personnel department, similar to what many NFL teams had, pinpointing what Alabama coveted at each position. It worked so well that scores of college football programs desperately tried to copy it or do something similar.

“You have guys that you’ve never heard of that work at Alabama for a year or two, or three or four years, and have now gone on to other schools or to the NFL, who are part of the Saban genealogy,” said former Senior Bowl executive director Phil Savage, who wrote about it extensively in his book with Ray Glier: 4th & Goal Every Day: Alabama's Relentless Pursuit of Perfection.

“From a personnel standpoint, he sort of gets zero [recognition]. It’s about the coaches he’s produced. He’s produced a number of these young guys that will end up being the director of recruiting, scouts, or directors at the NFL level.”

Even so, recruiting success wasn’t just about identifying and targeting top talent around the state, region and nation. With every major decision he made, Saban considered the impact it would have on his ability to bring in top talent.

It’s the real reason why Alabama did things like invest in a new weight room that was the envy of even NFL teams, and more recently the Bill Battle Athletic Performance Center.

It’s why the football building was renovated so many times and even added a new dining facility (after the NCAA decided to allow unlimited meals for athletes). It’s part of every staff move.

The enormous emphasis on recruiting was also one of the things that led to Saban being targeted and hired by former Director of Athletics Mal Moore.

“He really knew that Saban was the guy when Saban told him, ‘There are a lot of guys who are good coaches out there, but I’m a guy who can also get good players,’" said Steve Townsend, Moore’s former special assistant and author of the 2014 book: Crimson Heart: Let Me Tell You My Story.

“Obviously, he went out and got them.”

The results have been unparalleled.

There's been a lot of talk about how the 2017 signing class might have been the best in college football history, as Alabama landed 12 players rated as a 5-star prospect by one of the then-major services — 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout.

It included Elliot Baker, Isaiah Buggs, VanDarius Cowan, Najee Harris, Jerry Jeudy, Alex Leatherwood, Dylan Moses, LaBryan Ray, Henry Ruggs III, DeVonta Smith, Tua Tagovailoa and Jedrick Wills Jr.

Six were consensus selections.

Another 13 were judged to be consensus 4-star talents, including Xavier McKinney and Christopher Allen. Mac Jones, who just won the program's first Davey O'Brien Award and placed third to Smith for the Heisman Trophy, was a consensus three-star prospect that Alabama had rated higher.

“You know the Alabama name sticks out, and Alabama only recruits the best and gets the best,” said Buggs, one of 16 players in the signing class who enrolled in time for spring practices.

“I know if I’m at Alabama I’m here for a reason. It’s either go hard or go home. It’s Nick Saban. He’s going to recruit the best to get the best.”

That's the standard. It's been that way since Saban's first full recruiting class, which was a tough group to top in terms of accolades and success.

It lent credence to the idea of if you want to be the best, you need to be with the best and learn from the best. It's great in terms of chasing national championships, but has helped take the luster out of signing day.

It's a tradeoff every other program would love to have.

Consider what Spurrier said in 2010, when he was still the "Head Ball Coach" at South Carolina.

"Can we recruit close to Florida, Alabama and those guys, LSU, so forth?" he said. "We're probably very difficult to ever be ranked ahead of those schools in the recruiting rankings. The glamour schools are going to recruit all the top guys.

"But what you got to hope and believe can happen is that your 40, 45 players can play with their 40 or 45 that are going to play that day. Then you got to hope and believe you can out-play them or make a play and eliminate mistakes, this, that, and the other. I know some years at Florida, my last year at Florida, we had the best team in the conference and didn't win it. We had the best team in 2001."

With that in mind, take a second look at those top-five team rankings. The * means those players went on to win a national championship, the -p indicates made the College Football Playoff, and the -b is for the BCS title game.

2008: 1. Alabama*, 2. Nore Dame-b, 3. Florida-b, 4. Ohio State, 5. Miami

2009: 1. Alabama*, 2. LSU-b, 3. Ohio State, 4. Souther California, 5. Texas-b

2010: 1. Southern California, 2. Florida, 3. Texas, 4. Auburn-b, 5. Alabama*

2011: 1. Alabama*, 2. Florida State*, 3. Texas, 4. LSU-b, 5. Southern California

2012: 1. Alabama*, 2. Florida State*, 3. Texas. 4. Florida, 5. Ohio State*

2013: 1. Alabama*, 2. Ole Miss, 3. Florida, 4. Ohio State*, 5. Notre Dame

2014: 1. Alabama*, 2. LSU, 3. Ohio State-p, 4. Florida State, 5. Texas A&M

2015: 1. Alabama*, 2. Southern California, 3. Florida State, 4. Tennessee, 5. LSU-p

2016: 1. Alabama*, 2. LSU*, 3. Florida State, 4. Ohio State-p, 5. Ole Miss

2017: 1. Alabama*, 2. Ohio State-p, 3. Georgia-p, 4. Southern California, 5. Michigan

2018: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State-p, 3. Texas, 4. Southern California, 5. Alabama*

2019: 1. Alabama*, 2. Georgia, 3. Texas, 4. Texas A&M, 5. LSU*

2020: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama*, 3. Clemson-p, 4. LSU, 5. Ohio State-p

That's just pure-out domination across the board.

Not all additions work out, as obviously Alabama isn't for everyone, but it only makes things easier for Saban in adding more prospects and hiring top-level coaches.

“I think it probably intimidated some people, it probably discouraged some people away," said offensive tackle Jonah Williams, a prize addition in the Class of 2016 who went on to be a first-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. "Anyone who would sign here I already have a little bit of respect for because they’re willing to come to an environment like this, where you’re expected to be the best.

“I think that’s what we live for, it’s what we work for here."