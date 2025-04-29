Dawson Netz returns to action, signs free agent contract with Chicago Cubs
From player to coach back to a player; that is the career path of former Arizona baseball standout Dawson Netz.
Netz, who joined the coaching staff under Chip Hale as a pitching analyst, has signed a free agent contract with the Chicago Cubs of Major League Baseball. He is the sixth pitcher from the 2024 staff to play professionally, joining Jackson Kent, Clark Candiotti, Anthony Susac, Cam Walty and Trevor Long.
Kent, Candiotti, Susac and Walty were all selected in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft, while Long signed a free agent contract like Netz.
After making 94 appearances for the Wildcats over five seasons, Netz returned to school to help the next generation. He was part of two Pac-12 championships with Arizona, going 6-2 with a 3.98 earned run average and 130 strikeouts in 131 innings.
But 39 games into the season, he was contacted by the Cubs and will head out on assignment.