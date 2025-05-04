Inside The Wildcats

No. 24 Arizona baseball takes first two games from TCU

Arizona uses big rally to take first two games vs. TCU

The Arizona baseball team won the first two games of a Big 12 series with TCU.
The No. 24 Arizona baseball team scored four unanswered runs after falling behind early to TCU Saturday night, securing the weekend series, 5-4. On Friday, the Wildcats won, 5-4, with the third game set to be played Sunday.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the third, Arizona (33-13 overall, 15-8 in Big 12 Conference) fell behind after spotting the Horned Frogs (32-15, 14-9) a four-run fifth. A run in the sixth gave momentum back to the Wildcats, who proceeded to score twice in the seventh to tie things up before taking the lead in the eighth.

The winning run was scored by Mathis Meurant on a sacrifice fly by Brendan Summerhill. 

Meurant and Mason White both finished with two hits, Maddox Mihalakis had a pair of RBI as Collin McKinney struck out six over four-plus innings. 

Aaron Walton had two home runs and Garrett Hicks improved to 5-0 on the mound in the series opener. Walton had a solo homer in the third and a two-run shot in the eighth.

Owen Kramkowski got the start, striking out seven over five innings of work in his first Friday night start. Hicks tossed two scoreless innings with Tony Pluta picking up his 11th save.

First-pitch on Sunday is set for noon MST with the game airing live on ESPN+.

