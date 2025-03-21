2025 March Madness first-round schedule, scores, game updates
The 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament continues Friday with 16 first-round games across the country.
In the East Region — where Arizona is the No. 4 seed — there are six games on the schedule, starting with No. 8 Baylor vs. No. 9 Mississippi State at 9:15 a.m. PT/MST. Duke is the No. 1 seed in the East, and the Blue Devils will face No. 16 Mount St. Mary's at 11:50 a.m. All-American freshman Cooper Flagg is expected to play.
Arizona faces No. 13 Akron at 4:35 p.m. in the Seattle "pod" of the East Region. No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Liberty is the other East Region game being played in Seattle on Friday.
Here's the full schedule of first-round March Madness games on Friday, with game times and TV channels. You can stream the games live online on March Madness Live. Check back for final scores and updates throughout the day.
Friday's first-round March Madness schedule
- East Region - (8) Mississippi State vs. (9) Baylor, 9:15 a.m. | CBS
- East Region - (2) Alabama vs. (15) Robert Morris, 9:40 a.m. | truTV
- South Region - (3) Iowa State vs. (14) Lipscomb, 10:30 a.m. | TNT
- West Region - (5) Memphis vs. (12) Colorado State, 11 a.m. | TBS
- East Region - (1) Duke vs. (16) Mount St. Mary's/American, 11:50 a.m. | CBS
- East Region - (7) Saint Mary's vs. (10) Vanderbilt, 12:15 p.m. | truTV
- South Region - (6) Ole Miss vs. (11) North Carolina/San Diego State, 1:05 p.m. | TNT
- West Region - (4) Maryland vs. (13) Grand Canyon, 1:35 p.m. | TBS
- West Region - (1) Florida vs. (16) Norfolk State, 4:50 p.m. | TNT
- Midwest Region - (3) Kentucky vs. (14) Troy, 4:10 p.m. | CBS
- South Region - (7) Marquette vs. (10) New Mexico, 4:25 p.m. | TBS
- East Region - (4) Arizona vs. (13) Akron, 4:35 p.m. | truTV
- West Region - (8) UConn vs. (9) Oklahoma, 5:25 p.m. | TNT
- Midwest Region - (6) Illinois vs. (11) Xavier/Texas, 6:45 p.m. | TNT
- South Region - (2) Michigan State vs. (15) Bryant, 7 p.m. | TBS
- East Region - (5) Oregon vs. (12) Liberty, 7:10 p.m. | truTV