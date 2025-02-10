AP Top 25 Poll: Arizona makes biggest move of any college basketball team
The Arizona Wildcats are quickly climbing the rankings.
In the latest Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll, released Monday, Arizona moved up seven spots — the biggest leap of any team in the country.
Just two weeks ago, Arizona (17-6, 11-1) wasn't ranked. Now the Wildcats are the No. 13 team in the nation. Arizona is also No. 13 in the latest Coaches Poll.
The Wildcats have won 13 of their last 14 games and are coming off an impressive 82-73 win over Texas Tech that avenged their only conference loss. The Red Raiders are ranked one spot ahead of Arizona at No. 12.
The Big 12 has five teams ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll, led by No. 6 Houston. The Cougars will travel to Tucson, Arizona on Saturday for a Big 12 showdown with Arizona that could determine the conference championship. Both teams are 11-1 in conference and Saturday will be their only meeting of the regular season.
Here's the complete AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll for Week 15 of the 2024-25 season.
AP Top 25 Poll
Feb. 10, 2025
1. Auburn (34)
2. Alabama (23)
T-3. Florida (3)
T-3. Duke
5. Tennessee (1)
6. Houston
7. Purdue
8. Texas A&M
9. St. John's
10. Iowa State
11. Michigan State
12. Texas Tech
13. Arizona
14. Memphis
15. Kentucky
16. Wisconsin
17. Kansas
18. Marquette
19. Ole Miss
20. Michigan
21. Missouri
22. Mississippi State
23. Clemson
24. Creighton
25. Maryland
Also receiving votes: UCLA 123, UConn 106, Illinois 59, Louisville 53, New Mexico 40, Drake 21, Saint Mary's 20, Utah State 8, George Mason 7, Gonzaga 5.