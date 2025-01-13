AP Top 25 Poll: Arizona Wildcats pick up more votes
The Arizona Wildcats (10-5. 4-0) are close to playing their way back into the AP Top 25 college basketball poll.
Winners of six consecutive games, Arizona has climbed to No. 16 in the NCAA NET Rankings, which are used as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
The national media, however, has the Wildcats ranked No. 29 in the country in the latest AP poll.
Why the big discrepancy? Computer rankings vs. human rankings.
Arizona's record — 10-5 — doesn't look great to the human eye, but the Wildcats have played a tough schedule and are one of the most efficient offensive and defensive teams in the country. Both the NET and KenPom rankings have Arizona ranked inside the top 16 teams in the country.
Arizona received 26 votes in the latest AP poll — 35 fewer votes than West Virginia, who the Wildcats routed last week. Only four Big 12 teams are ranked in this week's poll: No. 2 Iowa State, No. 9 Kansas, No. 10 Houston and No. 25 Baylor.
Here's the most recent AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll.
AP Top 25 Poll
Jan. 13, 2025
- Auburn (60)
- Iowa State
- Duke (1)
- Alabama
- Florida (1)
- Tennessee
- Marquette
- Kentucky
- Kansas
- Houston
- Texas A&M
- Michigan State
- Oregon
- UConn
- Mississippi State
- Gonzaga
- Purdue
- Memphis
- Illinois
- Michigan
- Ole Miss
- Utah State
- Georgia
- Wisconsin
- Baylor
Also receiving votes: St. John's 83, Oklahoma 63, West Virginia 61, Arizona 26, Louisville 17, Texas Tech 12, Maryland 11, Clemson 8, Missouri 8, Cincinnati 4, San Diego St. 4, Saint Mary's 3, UC Irvine 2, New Mexico 2.