AP Top 25 Poll: Arizona Wildcats pick up more votes

Only four Big 12 teams are ranked in the updated men's college basketball poll

Ben Sherman

The Arizona Wildcats are coming off an 88-80 win over UCF.
The Arizona Wildcats (10-5. 4-0) are close to playing their way back into the AP Top 25 college basketball poll.

Winners of six consecutive games, Arizona has climbed to No. 16 in the NCAA NET Rankings, which are used as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

The national media, however, has the Wildcats ranked No. 29 in the country in the latest AP poll.

Why the big discrepancy? Computer rankings vs. human rankings.

Arizona's record — 10-5 — doesn't look great to the human eye, but the Wildcats have played a tough schedule and are one of the most efficient offensive and defensive teams in the country. Both the NET and KenPom rankings have Arizona ranked inside the top 16 teams in the country.

Arizona received 26 votes in the latest AP poll — 35 fewer votes than West Virginia, who the Wildcats routed last week. Only four Big 12 teams are ranked in this week's poll: No. 2 Iowa State, No. 9 Kansas, No. 10 Houston and No. 25 Baylor.

Here's the most recent AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll.

AP Top 25 Poll

Jan. 13, 2025

  1. Auburn (60)
  2. Iowa State
  3. Duke (1)
  4. Alabama
  5. Florida (1)
  6. Tennessee
  7. Marquette
  8. Kentucky
  9. Kansas
  10. Houston
  11. Texas A&M
  12. Michigan State
  13. Oregon
  14. UConn
  15. Mississippi State
  16. Gonzaga
  17. Purdue
  18. Memphis
  19. Illinois
  20. Michigan
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Utah State
  23. Georgia
  24. Wisconsin
  25. Baylor

Also receiving votesSt. John's 83, Oklahoma 63, West Virginia 61, Arizona 26, Louisville 17, Texas Tech 12, Maryland 11, Clemson 8, Missouri 8, Cincinnati 4, San Diego St. 4, Saint Mary's 3, UC Irvine 2, New Mexico 2.

