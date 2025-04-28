Arizona adds key women’s transfer Sumayah Sugapong
The 2025 Big West Tournament Most Valuable Player is officially a Wildcat, as Sumayah Sugapong has signed with Arizona and head coach Becky Burke.
Sugapong helped lead UC San Diego to its first-ever NCAA Div. I Tournament appearance this past year, averaging 19 points across three games. The Tritons captured the conference title, as she had a 29-point showing in the quarterfinals, a game-winning bucket to top No. 1 seed Hawaii in the semifinals and posted 14 rebounds, eight steals and six assists during the week.
A native of San Diego, Sugapong was named first-team all-Big West this past season and earned conference player of the week honors four times. She averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, just under four assists and 2.5 steals per game this past season as a sophomore.
The 5-foot-7 guard posted 14 points with 2.4 rebounds and two assists per game last year, earning Big West Freshman of the Year and honorable mention all-conference honors.
In high school, Sugapong helped La Jolla Country day capture the MaxPreps national championship and two CIF titles.