Arizona basketball adds another top international prospect
Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona men’s basketball coaching staff have been busy in recent days. After getting a commitment from Sidi Gueye, they have added a second international prospect for the 2025-26 season.
South Sudanese near 7-footer Mabilmawut Kon Mabil, who has been part of the NBA Africa Academy, has committed.
Mabil most recently was playing for Our Saviour Lutheran School out of New York. He will be part of the incoming freshman class alongside Gueye, Koa Peat, Brayden Burries and Bryce James.
Lloyd will need players who can cover minutes after the loss of KJ Lewis, Henri Veesaar, Emmanuel Stephen and Conrad Martinez. Arizona is also potentially going to be without Carter Bryant, who has entered the player pool for the NBA Draft.
