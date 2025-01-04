Arizona-Cincinnati live score updates: Big 12 men's basketball showdown
The Wildcats face their first Big 12 road test on Saturday
The Arizona Wildcats (7-5, 1-0) are hoping for a 2-0 start to Big 12 Conference play.
But they'll have to go through No. 16 Cincinnati (10-2, 0-1) to get there.
Cincinnati is favored by 2.5 points, in part because Fifth Third Arena is one of the best homecourt advantages in college basketball. The Bearcats are unbeaten at home this season, but they haven't played a team the caliber of Arizona.
The Wildcats enter the matchup No. 21 in the NCAA NET Rankings, five spots ahead of No. 26 Cincinnati. You can follow the Big 12 matchup here, with big-play highlights, in-game analysis and much more:
(Refresh for latest updates)
Pregame Arizona-Cincinnati Updates
Tip off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. MST on ESPN2.
More Arizona & Big 12 Analysis
Published