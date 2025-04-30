Arizona lands one of the top international basketball players available
The incoming freshman class for Arizona men’s basketball continues to grow bigger and better than ever by the day. The latest signing is one on of the top international players in his class, as Sidi Gueye committed to the Wildcats on Wednesday.
Gueye, a 6-foot-11 forward from Senegal, made his EuroLeague and Spanish ACB league debuts this past October. He turned 17 shortly before that, and will be one of the youngest players in college basketball next fall.
“Coach (Tommy) Lloyd is one of the top coaches in college, and he has coached many international players before,” Gueye said in an interview with ESPN. “He made me feel comfortable and showed me how I can improve and produce in his system.”
With a wingspan stretching 7-4, Gueye will join a roster that currently includes international players Anthony Dellorso of Australia, Motiejus Krivas from Lithuania and Dwayne Aristode of the Netherlands. Previously in his coaching career, Lloyd has worked with the likes of Domantas Sabonis, Rui Hachimura and Ronny Turiaf.
Gueye joins an incoming class that features top prospects like Koa Peat, Brayden Burries and Bryce James, the son of NBA star LeBron James. Arizona will need to replace plenty of production from an NCAA Tournament team, as Caleb Love completed his eligibility while Carter Bryant is testing the NBA Draft.