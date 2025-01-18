Arizona vs. Texas Tech live stream, TV channel; Big 12 college basketball game time, odds
Despite a seven-game winning streak and a 5-0 Big 12 record, the Arizona Wildcats are 5.5-point underdogs heading into Saturday's road game at Texas Tech (12-4, 3-2).
But that's just fine with the Wildcats, who seem to play better when they're overlooked.
After starting the season 4-5 and being largely discounted as a Big 12 contender, Arizona (11-5, 5-0) has responded with arguably its best stretch of basketball under Tommy Lloyd. The Wildcats have looked every bit the part of a Final Four contender over the past seven games, and they're getting contributions from every player in Lloyd's eight-man rotation.
In Arizona's win over Baylor on Tuesday, the bench accounted for 35 of the Wildcats' 81 points. Redshirt sophomore 7-footer Henri Veesaar did most of the damage with 19 points and 7 rebounds. After the game, Baylor coach Scott Drew had high praise for Veesaar.
“He’s a pro,” Drew said in his postgame press conference. “First time I saw him on film, I was like, ‘He’s a pro.’ I don’t know how Tommy [Lloyd] does it year in and year out. He finds them dudes, develops them, does a great job.”
Arizona enters Saturday ranked No. 12 in the NCAA NET Rankings and projected to be a No. 6 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Texas Tech is ranked No. 19 and projected to be a No. 10 seed.
Here are details on how to watch and follow Arizona's Big 12 road game at Texas Tech on Saturday.
Arizona Wildcats at Texas Tech TV channel, live stream
Who: Arizona (11-5, 5-0) at Texas Tech (12-4, 3-2) in Big 12 men's basketball
Spread: Arizona +5.5 (-120) odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Tipoff Time: Saturday, Jan. 18 at 12 p.m. MST/1 p.m. CT
Where: United Supermarkets Arena | Lubbock, Texas
ESPN FPI Prediction: Arizona has a 49.4% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona 73, Texas Tech 68
TV Channel: ESPN2
Live Stream: Stream Arizona-Texas Tech live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)