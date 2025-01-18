Texas Tech vs. Arizona radio station, audio stream: How to listen to Big 12 men's basketball game
The Arizona men's basketball team is riding a wave of momentum entering Saturday's Big 12 road game at Texas Tech.
The Wildcats (11-5, 5-0) have won seven consecutive games and are in first place in the Big 12, alongside Houston and Iowa State.
But Arizona is a significant underdog against the Red Raiders (12-4, 3-2), who have not defeated a ranked team this season. Texas Tech's best win was a 72-67 road victory over BYU.
Winning on the road in the Big 12 is difficult, and United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, is one of the loudest arenas in the conference. Arizona has proved its mettle on the road so far, going 2-0 on its first road trip to Cincinnati and West Virginia.
Still, Texas Tech is favored by 4.5 points and the Wildcats will have to deal with the Red Raiders' defensive pressure to win on Saturday.
Here are details on how to listen to Arizona's Big 12 road game at Texas Tech.
Arizona at Texas Tech radio stations, audio streams
Who: Arizona at Texas Tech in Big 12 men's basketball
Spread: Arizona +4.5 (-110)
Game Time: Saturday, Jan. 18 at 12 p.m. MST/1 p.m. CT
Our Prediction: Arizona 73, Texas Tech 68
Radio Stations: Listen on SiriusXM channel 387 (Arizona broadcast), 388 (Texas Tech broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports Enterprises (AM 1290 live audio stream)
TV Channel: ESPN2