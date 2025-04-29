Arizona women’s basketball signs pair of high school standouts
Becky Burke and the Arizona women’s basketball coaching staff have been busy. Along with additions through the transfer portal, the Wildcats have signed high school seniors Molly Ladwig and Daniah Trammell.
Ladwig earned all-state honors in Nebraska, as the 5-foot-9 combo guard averaged 19 points per game while leading Skutt Catholic High School to a state title. She finished her prep career as the program leader in points scored (1,748) and assists (332), setting a single-game scoring record with 50 points.
During her high school run, Ladwig was a four-time Class B all-state honoree and three-time all-Nebraska team selection. Skutt Catholic was a two-time state runner-up, going 102-12 over the last four years and 84-5 the past three.
Prep Girls Hoops ranked Ladwig as the No. 3 player in Nebraska for the Class of 2025.
Trammell, a 6-foot-1 forward out of Cincinnati, starred at Winton Woods High School, leading the team in scoring and rebounding as a junior. She finished her career with over 1,000 points and more than 900 rebounds.
She also was a two-time all-state and all-conference pick.
The Wildcats went 19-14 last year, finishing eight in the Big 12 Conference. They lost to Northern Arizona in the opening round of the WBIT.