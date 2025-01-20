College basketball Coaches Poll: Arizona drops, Texas Tech moves in
Despite seven wins in their past eight games, the Arizona Wildcats got no love from college basketball coaches in the latest poll.
Arizona (11-6, 5-1) only received six votes in the Week 12 Coaches Poll, released Monday. The Wildcats received 21 votes in the updated AP Top 25 Poll.
In the only rankings that truly matter — the NCAA NET Rankings — Arizona is ranked No. 14 in the country and firmly in the NCAA tournament field.
The Big 12 has five ranked teams in the Coaches Poll: No. 4 Iowa State, No. 5 Houston, No. 11 Kansas, No. 23 West Virginia and No. 25 Texas Tech.
Texas Tech (13-4, 4-2) moved into the poll after a 70-54 victory over Arizona on Saturday. The Red Raiders outscored the Wildcats 13-0 over the final 5 minutes of the game.
Auburn remained No. 1 and received all but one first-place vote. Iowa State received the other first-place vote.
Here's the latest men's college basketball Coaches Poll:
College Basketball Coaches Poll
Jan. 20, 2025
- Auburn (30)
- Duke
- Alabama
- Iowa State (1)
- Houston
- Florida
- Tennessee
- Michigan State
- Kentucky
- Marquette
- Kansas
- Purdue
- Texas A&M
- Mississippi State
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Illinois
- UConn
- Wisconsin
- Michigan
- St. John's
- Memphis
- West Virginia
- Missouri
- Texas Tech
Also receiving votes: Louisville 43; Gonzaga 43; Georgia 39; Clemson 28; Utah State 26; Saint Mary's 25; Vanderbilt 16; Oklahoma 16; Maryland 8; Creighton 7; Arizona 6; UCLA 2; UC Irvine 2; Baylor 2.
AP Top 25 Poll
- Auburn (62)
- Duke
- Iowa State
- Alabama
- Florida
- Tennessee
- Houston
- Michigan State
- Kentucky
- Marquette
- Purdue
- Kansas
- Texas A&M
- Mississippi State
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Illinois
- Wisconsin
- UConn
- St. John's
- Michigan
- Missouri
- West Virginia
- Memphis
- Louisville
Also receiving votes: Texas Tech 104, Utah State 38, Vanderbilt 35, Gonzaga 34, Georgia 30, Clemson 30, Arizona 21, Saint Mary's 12, Cincinnati 4, Baylor 4, UC Irvine 3, Wake Forest 2, Creighton 2, Bradley 1, Maryland 1.