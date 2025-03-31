Former Arizona guard enters transfer portal for third time
Kerr Kriisa is on the move again.
After playing his first three seasons of college basketball at Arizona, Kriisa transferred to West Virginia in 2023, then moved on to Kentucky in 2024. Kriisa suffered a season-ending foot injury in Kentucky's win over Gonzaga on Dec. 7.
Kriisa, a 6-foot-3 guard from Estonia, plans to return to college for a sixth season and officially entered the transfer portal on Monday. He turned 24 in January.
His best season was with West Virginia when he averaged 11.0 points, 4.7 assists and shot 42.4% from the 3-point line.
In his three seasons with the Wildcats he never shot better than 36.8% from the 3-point line. His last season in Tucson, 2022-23, he averaged 9.9 point, 5.1 assists and shot 36.6% from downtown. In Arizona's first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Princeton he went 1-of-7 from the 3-point line.
If Kriisa doesn't find a landing spot for next season, it's possible he will head overseas to play professionally.