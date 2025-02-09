Henri Veesaar sparks Arizona to big win over Texas Tech: 4 takeaways
The Arizona Wildcats are deep, talented and can beat teams in a variety of ways.
Tommy Lloyd's team showed off its versatility again on Saturday night in an impressive 82-73 Big 12 victory over Texas Tech (18-5, 9-3).
Henri Veesaar came off the bench to rack up 15 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks — and ignite the McKale Memorial Center Crowd with several big-time dunks — as Arizona (17-6, 11-1) exacted revenge for its lone Big 12 loss of the season.
Veesaar, Wildcats Dominate Boards
After being outrebounded 50-34 in their loss to the Red Raiders on Jan. 18, Arizona turned the tables on Saturday. Led by Veesaar and Tobe Awaka, the Wildcats won the battle of the boards 42-29.
Four of Veesaar's rebounds were on the offensive end, which gave Arizona crucial extra possessions. Awaka finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks, giving the Wildcats an imposing 1-2 punch in the paint.
Freshman Carter Bryant, who started in place of the injured Trey Townsend, finished with 4 points and 6 rebounds, and KJ Lewis had 15 points and 6 rebounds. Townsend has a concussion and his status is day-to-day.
Caleb Love Outplays Chance McMillian
Caleb Love, Arizona's fifth-year senior guard, had another rough shooting game against the Red Raiders. Love finished with 14 points on 4-of-15 shooting, including 1-of-6 from the 3-point line.
But it was Love's defense and playmaking that stood out. Love blanketed Texas Tech guard Chance McMillian for most of the game, holding him to 8 points on 3-of-8 shooting (1-of-6 from the 3-point line).
McMillian came into the game averaging 15.5 points and No. 7 in the country in 3-point shooting percentage at 45.5%. But McMillian couldn't shake free for many good looks against Love and the Wildcats.
Jaden Bradley Is Crazy Efficient
Arizona guard Jaden Bradley is one of the most efficient players in the country, and that efficiency was on full display vs. Texas Tech.
Bradley finished with 16 points, 5 assists, 5 steals and 2 rebounds. He shot 6-of-9 from the field, 1-of-1 from the 3-point line and 3-of-4 from the free throw line.
Bradley, a junior, came into the game averaging 2.0 steals per game, which is sixth in the Big 12.
Arizona vs. Houston Next Weekend
The win gives Arizona a two-game lead over Texas Tech in the Big 12 standings. The Wildcats and Houston are tied for first place at 11-1, with Texas Tech in second place at 9-3.
If Arizona can beat Kansas State on Tuesday, it will set up a first-place Big 12 showdown with Houston next Saturday.
Arizona will likely move into the top 5 of the NCAA NET Rankings after this win, which means the game vs. Houston will probably be a top-5 matchup. Houston is currently No. 3 in the NET.