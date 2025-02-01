How to watch, stream Arizona vs. Arizona State basketball: TV channel, live video
The Arizona Wildcats are riding high after a miraculous and thrilling 86-75 overtime victory over Iowa State on Monday.
Now they have to guard against a letdown.
Arizona (14-6, 8-1) moved up to No. 13 in the NCAA NET Rankings after the win over the Cyclones. The Wildcats are currently projected to be a No. 5 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament — and they can climb much higher.
Sitting all alone in second place in the Big 12, with at least six more Quadrant 1 opportunities remaining, Tommy Lloyd's team is in a great position to make another deep postseason run. But they can't look past Saturday's rivalry game vs. Arizona State (12-8, 3-6).
If the Wildcats can beat the Sun Devils, there's a chance they could be in first place in the Big 12 by the end of the day. Houston (17-3, 9-0) hosts Texas Tech (16-4, 7-2) Saturday afternoon in a game many experts are predicting the Red Raiders will win.
Arizona State Has NBA Talent
After starting the season 9-2, the Sun Devils have struggled in the Big 12, largely because of injuries.
But Bobby Hurley's team is experienced and talented, with four seniors and at least two future NBA players in the rotation.
Five-star freshmen Jayden Quaintance and Joson Sanon are both projected to be first-round NBA draft picks — Sanon in 2025 and Quaintance in 2026. Quaintance doesn't turn 18 untily July and won't be eligible for the draft until 2026.
Senior guard BJ Freeman, ASU's leading scorer, and Quaintance are both dealing with injuries and will be game-time decisions on Saturday morning.
ESPN's FPI prediction favors Arizona in the rivalry game, giving the Wildcats a 74.7% chance of beating Arizona State.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona's Big 12 road game at rival Arizona State on Saturday.
Arizona at Arizona State TV Channel, Live Online Stream
Who: Arizona (14-6, 8-1) at Arizona State (12-8, 3-6) in Big 12 men's basketball
Tipoff Time: Saturday, Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. MST
Where: Desert Financial Arena | Tempe, Arizona
ESPN FPI Prediction: Arizona has a 74.7% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona 73, Arizona State 65
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the CBS Sports app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 384 (Arizona broadcast) and channel 385 (Arizona State broadcast).
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports Enterprises (AM 1290 live audio stream).