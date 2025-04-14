Key Arizona player announces he's returning next season
One of the best 3-point shooters in the country is staying in Tucson.
Shooting guard Anthony Dell'Orso, who started 28 games for the Arizona men's basketball team in 2024-25, announced on Monday that he is coming back for his senior season. He made the announcement on social media.
Dell'Orso, who boasts good size at 6-foot-6, transferred to Arizona from Campbell last offseason. He averaged 7.2 points and shot 41.3% from the 3-point line on 3.3 attempts per game.
The Wildcats struggled from the 3-point line most of the season — but not Dell'Orso. Late in the season head coach Tommy Lloyd urged Dell'Orso to shoot more, and he responded by shooting 6-of-12 from downtown in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
"Listen, this kid can really shoot the ball. I think he's just got to put on his shooting hat more, and a little less of his dribbling hat, and hunt catch-and-shoot shots," Lloyd said about Dell'Orso in late February. "The beautiful thing about him, he is good enough on offense, if it's a hard close out, he can put the ball on the ground. But I want him to be a shoot first and ask questions later guy. ... If he's out there stroking threes that other coach is not feeling good."
With the recent commitments of shooting guard Brayden Burries and forward Koa Peat, it's likely that Dell'Orso will come off the bench next season.