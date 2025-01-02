LeBron James' younger son commits to Arizona Wildcats
The LeBron James shows is coming to Tucson.
Bryce James, LeBron's younger son, committed to the Arizona Wildcats on New Year's Day, making the announcement on social media.
In an interesting twist, James made the announcement as Arizona's rival, Arizona State, was getting ready to kick off vs. Texas in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. Savvy timing by the young James.
A four-star prospect out of Sierra Canyon High School in Southern California, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard had offers from Ohio State and Duquesne. The 17-year-old James recently took an unofficial visit to Arizona.
Bryce's older brother, Bronny, is a rookie for the Los Angeles Lakers. He was taken with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after playing one season at USC.
Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd has a track record of developing players — especially guards — both at Arizona and previously at Gonzaga. James will need time to develop, according to 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein.
"Bryce needs to be given time and space to run his own race," Finkelstein wrote. "He may not be the dynamic athlete or playmaker some expect at first, but he is a fundamentally sound player with solid perimeter size and a good early skill-set."
James is the second commitment for Lloyd in the class of 2025, joining Dwayne Aristode, a 5-star wing who signed with Arizona in November. The Wildcats are also recruiting 5-star guard Brayden Burries and 5-star forward Koa Peat. Burries plays with James at Sierra Canyon and Peat plays at Perry High School in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert.
Here are some recent highlights of James: