Never too early for some NCAA Tournament Bracketology for Arizona
It is shaping up to be an exciting men’s college basketball season for the Arizona Wildcats. With one of the top recruiting classes in the country, head coach Tommy Lloyd has his team ready to contend in the Big 12 Conference.
ESPN and Joe Lunardi have taken notice of what Arizona has done in the offseason. In an early release looking at the 2026 NCAA Tournament Bracketology, Lunardi has the Wildcats pegged as a No. 3 seed in the East.
Arizona would square off with Troy in the opening round in San Diego, just a short trek over for Wildcat nation to cheer them on. From that point, a meeting with either Alabama or Memphis would await.
Sitting down the road in the bracket are the likes of Connecticut, who won the previous two NCAA titles before losing last year to eventual champion Florida, North Carolina and Maryland.
The No. 1 seed in the East is Duke, who is expected to reload after the loss of Cooper Flagg and company. Michigan State, Texas Tech and Texas are also in the top portion of the bracket.
As a league, the Big 12 earned eight seeds in the prediction, third behind the SEC and Big Ten.