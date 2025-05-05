Was Arizona’s Carter Bryant invited to the 2025 NBA Draft Combine?
Arizona standout Carter Bryant will have the opportunity to receive even more information regarding his NBA future this month. Bryant was among the 75 players invited to the 2025 NBA Draft Combine.
The combine takes place May 11-18 in Chicago from the Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis. Select players were invited including Bryant, Ace Bailey of Rutgers, Johni Broome from Auburn, Walter Clayton Jr. of Florida and expected top pick Cooper Flagg of Duke.
Bryant recently completed his freshman season with the Wildcats, averaging 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-8 McDonald’s All-American has kept open his eligibility to return to college and Arizona if he decides to.
That decision will come following the upcoming combine, and needs to take place shortly before the NBA Draft is to go down.
Bryant tallied 25 points over three NCAA Tournament games, including a high of 12 in the opening round vs. Akron. He finished with eight points and three rebounds to go along with two steals vs. Duke.