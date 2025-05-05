Inside The Wildcats

Was Arizona’s Carter Bryant invited to the 2025 NBA Draft Combine?

Carter Bryant from Arizona among players invited to 2025 NBA Draft Combine

Dana Becker

Arizona's Carter Bryant was among those selected to attend the upcoming NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.
Arizona's Carter Bryant was among those selected to attend the upcoming NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Arizona standout Carter Bryant will have the opportunity to receive even more information regarding his NBA future this month. Bryant was among the 75 players invited to the 2025 NBA Draft Combine.

The combine takes place May 11-18 in Chicago from the Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis. Select players were invited including Bryant, Ace Bailey of Rutgers, Johni Broome from Auburn, Walter Clayton Jr. of Florida and expected top pick Cooper Flagg of Duke.

Bryant recently completed his freshman season with the Wildcats, averaging 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-8 McDonald’s All-American has kept open his eligibility to return to college and Arizona if he decides to.

That decision will come following the upcoming combine, and needs to take place shortly before the NBA Draft is to go down. 

Bryant tallied 25 points over three NCAA Tournament games, including a high of 12 in the opening round vs. Akron. He finished with eight points and three rebounds to go along with two steals vs. Duke.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer since 2000, covering the Big 12 for On SI, The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others.

Home/Basketball