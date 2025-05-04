Inside The Wildcats

What national power could Arizona basketball open the 2025-26 season again?

Reports have Arizona playing reigning national champion Florida to open the 2025-26 season

Dana Becker

Koa Peat, an incoming freshman for Arizona men's basketball, could be going against defending national champion Florida in the 2025-26 season opener.
The Arizona men’s basketball team will have plenty of eyes fixated on the program in the coming season. Part of that is because of the players Tommy Lloyd has brought in.

And part of that will be because of the schedule the Wildcats are putting together.

According to a report by Jon Rothstein, Arizona is working to add a meeting with reigning national champion Florida. The game would be the season opener on November 3.

The Arizona vs. Florida contest would go down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with BYU vs. Villanova also taking place. 

In April, the Gators put the finishing touches on a national title with a victory over Houston. They will be a vastly different team, though, thanks to the loss of key players through graduation, the NBA Draft and the transfer portal.

Arizona and Florida have met five times, but not since 2012 when the Wildcats scored a victory over the Gators at home. 

To date, Arizona’s 2025-26 season includes key matchups with UCLA, Connecticut, Auburn and Alabama.

