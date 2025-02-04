Where to watch Arizona-BYU basketball: TV channel, live stream, predictions
The Arizona Wildcats (15-6, 9-1) hit the road on Tuesday for a critical Big 12 men's basketball game at one of the biggest college basketball arenas in the country.
The Wildcats likely need to beat BYU (15-6, 6-4) to keep pace with Houston (17-4, 9-1) atop the conference standings. The Cougars host Oklahoma State (11-10, 3-7) on Tuesday night.
Arizona is stepping into one of the toughest road environments in the nation — the 19,000-seat Marriott Center in Provo, Utah.
BYU's arena is the size of most NBA arenas — and the Cougars consistently sell it out.
BYU comes into the game No. 33 in the NCAA NET Rankings and riding a four-game winning streak. Three of the Cougars' four Big 12 losses came down to the final minute, including a 73-72 overtime loss at rival Utah.
Arizona comes into the game No. 11 in the NET and winners of 11 of its last 12 games. The Wildcats had a huge week with an overtime upset of Iowa State and a rivalry road victory at Arizona State.
The Cougars are led by junior forward Richie Saunders who is averaging 15.4 points and shooting 45.3% from downtown. The Wildcats are led by fifth-year senior guard Caleb Love who is averaging 16.2 points and shooting 31.9% from the 3-point line.
BYU is favored by 2.5 points, but ESPN's FPI prediction gives Arizona a 53.6% chance of beating the Cougars.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona's Big 12 road game at rival BYU on Tuesday night.
Arizona at BYU TV Channel, Live Online Stream
Who: Arizona (15-6, 9-1) at BYU (15-6, 6-4) in Big 12 men's basketball
Tipoff Time: Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 9 p.m. MST
Where: Marriott Center | Provo, Utah
ESPN FPI Prediction: Arizona has a 53.6% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona 81, BYU 76
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 385 (Arizona broadcast) and channel 143 (BYU broadcast).
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports Enterprises (AM 1290 live audio stream).