Where to watch Arizona-Texas Tech basketball: TV channel, live stream, predictions
In one of the best games on Saturday's slate of big-time college basketball matchups, the Arizona Wildcats (16-6, 10-1) host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-4, 9-2) in a matchup with Big 12 championship implications.
Arizona's lone Big 12 loss was at Texas Tech on Jan. 18. The Wildcats have won five consecutive games since and are tied with Houston (18-4, 10-1) for first place in the conference.
The Red Raiders have two conference losses — to UCF and Iowa State — but they also have wins over Arizona and Houston. They enter Saturday night's matchup ranked No. 7 in the country in the NCAA NET Rankings.
Arizona is currently ranked No. 10 in the NET, which makes this a rare top-10 NET matchup. The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee uses the NET Rankings as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for the NCAA tournament.
Arizona is currently projected to be a No. 4 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, while Texas Tech is slotted as a No. 3 seed.
Both teams are led by fifth-year senior guards — Arizona's Caleb Love is averaging 16.3 points and Texas Tech's Chance McMillian is averaging 15.5 points — and both crash the boards hard. Arizona has six players averaging more than 4 rebounds per game, led by Tobe Awaka at 7.9. Texas Tech has five players averaging more than 4 boards, with JT Toppin leading the way at 8.4 per game.
The rebounding battle was the difference in their first matchup — Texas Tech outrebounded Arizona 50-34, with Toppin grabbing 16 boards.
Arizona is favored by 2.5 points, and ESPN's FPI prediction gives the Wildcats a 68.4% chance of beating the Red Raiders.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona's Big 12 home game vs. Texas Tech on Saturday night.
Texas Tech at Arizona TV Channel, Live Online Stream
Who: Texas Tech at Arizona in Big 12 men's basketball
Tipoff Time: Saturday, Feb. 8 at 8:30 p.m. MST
Where: McKale Memorial Center | Tucson, Arizona
ESPN FPI Prediction: Arizona has a 68.4% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona 76, Texas Tech 71
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 382 (Arizona broadcast) and channel 381 (Texas Tech broadcast).
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports Enterprises (AM 1290 live audio stream).