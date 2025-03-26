Will Duke forward Maliq Brown play vs. Arizona in Sweet 16?
The Arizona Wildcats (24-12) were already massive underdogs heading into Thursday's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchup against Duke.
Now Arizona will have to contend with the unexpected return of Duke forward Maliq Brown, who has been sidelined for two weeks with a shoulder injury.
On Wednesday Duke coach Jon Scheyer said "there's a chance (Brown) could be available tomorrow night." His status is officially listed as a game-time decision.
Brown, a 6-foot-9 junior, is a key bench piece for the Blue Devils. He's only averaging 2.6 points and 3.9 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game, but his value comes in his physicality and versatility on the defensive end. His ability to guard — and box out — both Tobe Awaka and Henri Veesaar would be a big boost for Duke (33-3).
In Duke's 69-55 win over Arizona on Nov. 22, Brown had 2 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. On the season he's averaging 1.3 steals per game.
Duke is favored to beat Arizona by 9.5 points. The Duke-Arizona Sweet 16 game is scheduled to tip off Thursday at 6:39 p.m. PT/MST on CBS.