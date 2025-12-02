Defensive Grades Revealed From Duke's Victory Over Wake Forest
Duke swept the Tobacco Road series by taking down Wake Forest 49-32 on senior day. Manny Diaz is still undefeated against the North Carolina schools and Duke has won state titles in consecutive years for the first time since 1961 and 1962.
The Demon Deacons don't have an explosive offense, averaging 26.8 points per game, but the Blue Devils had to trade barbs with them. Robby Ashford threw for a career-high 342 yards on a day when Wake Forest gained 468 total yards.
However, the difference was Duke's ability to force turnovers and get off the field at the times it needed to the most. Duke forced four turnovers, nabbing one interception and scooping up three fumbles.
The Blue Devils scored 14 points off the turnovers and possessed the ball for 34:39 in the game. It's rare to give up 32 points and argue that you played complementary football, but both sides did help each other out.
Now, Duke's win and some help around the ACC has the 7-5 squad headed to the ACC title game this coming Saturday, where the Blue Devils will look to avenge an earlier loss to Virginia, and possibly sneak into the College Football Playoff.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Duke defense still got some strong performances that inspire some confidence for the team to take home the conference crown in year two under Diaz. Here are the five highest-graded defenders from Saturday's win on senior day.
5) CB Kimari Robinson
Robinson has missed time this season, but this was one of the best games of the season for the sophomore cornerback. Robinson made five tackles and had half a tackle for loss against Wake Forest.
Robinson allowed two catches for 28 yards against the Demon Deacons, but he wasn't targeted often by Ashford. The Duke defense gave up a lot of completions over the middle, but the corners made some nice plays. Robinson was especially solid in man coverage.
According to PFF, Robinson had an overall grade of 69.3, with a coverage grade of 67.6, a tackling grade of 80.4 and a run defense grade of 72.6.
4) CB Chandler Rivers
Rivers has been the most consistent defender in Duke's secondary in terms of coverage this season. On senior day, the senior corner had one final great showing on the field in Durham. Rivers made four tackles and one pass breakup, while punching loose a fumble in the fourth quarter.
Duke's top corner did get worked in coverage, allowing six catches on 10 targets for 69 yards, but much of it was short completions. Rivers' big moment came as Wake Forest neared the red zone, trailing by 10. Rivers came from behind and punched the ball away from tailback Demond Claiborne to steal a possession that helped Duke ice the game.
According to PFF, Rivers had an overall grade of 70.1, with a coverage grade of 68.3, a tackling grade of 82.6 and a run defense grade of 64.7.
3) DT Aaron Hall
Hall had a nice day in the trenches, making two tackles and picking up one pressure in the win. Wake Forest didn't run up the middle much, but Hall made plays by driving linemen into the backfield and getting Ashford out of the pocket.
The senior defensive tackle recorded three stops, which are plays that result in a negative outcome for the offense. He moved the offensive line and forced runs to the outside, making up for a quiet night in the box score.
According to PFF, Hall had an overall grade of 73.6, with a run defense grade of 74.4, a tackling grade of 73.2 and a pass rush grade of 64.1.
2) LB Jaiden Francois
The Swiss Army knife of the Duke defense had another solid game, splitting snaps between playing inside the box at linebacker and lining up as the slot defender. Francois made six tackles, recorded half a tackle for loss, one pass breakup and two pressures.
Francois was a force against the run, using his speed and strength to get from the inside and make tackles on the edges, and allowed three catches for 29 yards. Given the weapons Wake Forest has from the slot, that's a pretty solid day. Francois also got pressure on Ashford on two of his three rush attempts.
According to PFF, Francois had an overall grade of 77.4, with a tackling grade of 82.4, a run defense grade of 77.4, a coverage grade of 71.9 and a pass rush grade of 76.7.
1) S Ma'khi Jones
Jones has been a reserve for most of the season, but did see more opportunities in the slot and at deep safety with the Duke secondary depth wearing thin. He made the most of his chances, recording three tackles, one tackle for loss, one bass breakup and one strip-sack.
The freshman safety sealed the game when he blitzed off the right side, beat Wake Forest's right tackle, and sacked and knocked the ball free from Ashford's grasp, giving Duke a chance to score one more time with two minutes remaining. He also didn't allow a catch on three targets.
According to PFF, Jones had an overall grade of 77.9, with a coverage grade of 68.4, a run defense grade of 64.0 and a pass rush grade of 91.2.
