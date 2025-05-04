Arizona basketball’s Koa Peat does some recruiting for Arizona football
Koa Peat’s brother, Keona Peat, commits to Arizona football from Arizona State
In this story:
The Peat family is no longer a house-divided. Koa Peat, one of the top recruits for Arizona men’s basketball and the incoming freshman class, will be joined by his brother, Keona Peat.
But Keona Peat is not a basketball player like Koa Peat.
Instead, he will suit up for the Arizona football team after entering the transfer portal from Arizona State. The 6-foot-2 Peat saw action in two games for the Sun Devils, totaling 15 snaps. He will have three seasons left, which are probably more than Koa Peat, a five-star recruit, will see with the basketball team.
Keona Peat gives the Wildcats a great replacement for Josh Baker, as he has NFL genes through brother Andrus Peat, who was selected in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft.
