Arizona basketball’s Koa Peat does some recruiting for Arizona football

Koa Peat’s brother, Keona Peat, commits to Arizona football from Arizona State

Keona Peat, the brother of Arizona basketball commit Koa Peat, has signed with the Wildcats out of the transfer portal.
The Peat family is no longer a house-divided. Koa Peat, one of the top recruits for Arizona men’s basketball and the incoming freshman class, will be joined by his brother, Keona Peat.

But Keona Peat is not a basketball player like Koa Peat. 

Instead, he will suit up for the Arizona football team after entering the transfer portal from Arizona State. The 6-foot-2 Peat saw action in two games for the Sun Devils, totaling 15 snaps. He will have three seasons left, which are probably more than Koa Peat, a five-star recruit, will see with the basketball team.

Keona Peat gives the Wildcats a great replacement for Josh Baker, as he has NFL genes through brother Andrus Peat, who was selected in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

