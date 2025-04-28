Arizona football with four players picked in NFL Draft for first time in years
The players from Arizona selected in the 2025 NFL Draft were infants the last time the school had four picked in one year.
The banner weekend marked the first time that four former Wildcats heard their names called since 2008, led by first round pick Tetairoa McMillan.
McMillan went to the Carolina Panthers at No. 8 overall, joining Jordan Morgan from last year as first round selections. Morgan was picked by the Green Bay Packers at No. 25 overall.
The wide receiver is the second-highest player selected in school history, tying Chris Singleton from the 1990 draft. Ricky Hunley is the only former Wildcat to go higher, as he was picked seventh in 1984.
Overall, McMillan is the 12th first round selection for Arizona and the first to be picked by the Panthers.
Jonah Savaiinaea heard his name called early on day two of the draft, as the Miami Dolphins grabbed him with the 37th overall pick in round two. Tyler Loop went to the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round and Jacory Crosky-Merritt went in the seventh to the Washington Commanders.
In 2008, Antoine Cason, Spencer Larsen, Wilrey Fontenot and Lionel Dotson were all picked in the draft, with Cason being a first round selection.
Of note, Loop was the second kicker selected in the draft, McMillan and
Savaiinaea are the first set of teammates picked in the first two rounds since 2000 when Trung Canidate and Dennis Northcutt went, and Crosky-Merritt is the first running back picked since 2021.