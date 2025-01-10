Arizona lands former Mater Dei football star
Brent Brennan continues to add big-play ability through the college football transfer portal.
After adding three playmaking wide receivers — Washington State's Kris Hutson, Kansas State's Tre Spivey and New Mexico's Luke Wysong — Brennan landed an electric running back: former Mater Dei HIgh School star Quincy Craig.
Craig, who just finished his junior season at Portland State, helped lead Mater Dei to a California (CIF) state championship in 2021 alongside current Arizona State running back Raleek Brown.
In addition to being an explosive runner at 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds, Craig is also a skilled pass-catcher out of the backfield. This past season he rushed for 602 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and 5 touchdowns while catching 34 passes for 314 yards and 5 touchdowns. Craig also returns punts and kickoffs.
Craig is the third running back Brennan has added in the porta so far. Texas State transfer Ismail Mahdi and Utah transfer Mike Mitchell committed to Arizona in December.
The Wildcats have now officially added 21 players through the transfer portal. Here's the updated list:
Arizona Transfer Portal Additions (21)
Cameron Barmore, wide receiver, Mercyhurst
Tristan Bounds, offensive tackle, Michigan
Jordan Brown, offensive tackle, Georgia Tech
Ty Buchanan, offensive lineman, Texas Tech
Jay'Vion Cole, cornerback, Texas
Quincy Craig, running back, Portland State
Michael Dansby, cornerback, San Jose State
Ka'ena Decambra, offensive tackle, Hawaii
Jshawn Frausto-Ramos, safety, Stanford
Ayden Garnes, cornerback, West Virginia
Flavio Gonzalez, offensive lineman, Oregon State
Blake Gotcher, linebacker, Northwestern State
Kris Hutson, wide receiver, Washington State
Braedyn Locke, QB, Wisconsin
Ismail Mahdi, running back, Texas State
Deshawn McKnight, defensive lineman, Appalachian State
Mike Mitchell, running back, Utah
Chancellor Owens, defensive end, Northwestern State
Tre Spivey, wide receiver, Kansas State
Javin Whatley, wide receiver, Chattanooga
Luke Wysong, wide receiver, New Mexico