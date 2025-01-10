Inside The Wildcats

Arizona lands former Mater Dei football star

The Wildcats are loading up on playmakers

Ben Sherman

Portland State Vikings running back Quincy Craig (17) is transferring to Arizona.
Brent Brennan continues to add big-play ability through the college football transfer portal.

After adding three playmaking wide receivers — Washington State's Kris Hutson, Kansas State's Tre Spivey and New Mexico's Luke Wysong — Brennan landed an electric running back: former Mater Dei HIgh School star Quincy Craig.

Craig, who just finished his junior season at Portland State, helped lead Mater Dei to a California (CIF) state championship in 2021 alongside current Arizona State running back Raleek Brown.

In addition to being an explosive runner at 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds, Craig is also a skilled pass-catcher out of the backfield. This past season he rushed for 602 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and 5 touchdowns while catching 34 passes for 314 yards and 5 touchdowns. Craig also returns punts and kickoffs.

Craig is the third running back Brennan has added in the porta so far. Texas State transfer Ismail Mahdi and Utah transfer Mike Mitchell committed to Arizona in December.

The Wildcats have now officially added 21 players through the transfer portal. Here's the updated list:

Arizona Transfer Portal Additions (21)

Cameron Barmore, wide receiver, Mercyhurst

Tristan Bounds, offensive tackle, Michigan

Jordan Brown, offensive tackle, Georgia Tech

Ty Buchanan, offensive lineman, Texas Tech

Jay'Vion Cole, cornerback, Texas

Quincy Craig, running back, Portland State

Michael Dansby, cornerback, San Jose State

Ka'ena Decambra, offensive tackle, Hawaii

Jshawn Frausto-Ramos, safety, Stanford

Ayden Garnes, cornerback, West Virginia

Flavio Gonzalez, offensive lineman, Oregon State

Blake Gotcher, linebacker, Northwestern State

Kris Hutson, wide receiver, Washington State

Braedyn Locke, QB, Wisconsin

Ismail Mahdi, running back, Texas State

Deshawn McKnight, defensive lineman, Appalachian State

Mike Mitchell, running back, Utah

Chancellor Owens, defensive end, Northwestern State

Tre Spivey, wide receiver, Kansas State

Javin Whatley, wide receiver, Chattanooga

Luke Wysong, wide receiver, New Mexico

