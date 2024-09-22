Arizona Wildcats Recruits at Wide Receiver and Quarterback Have Big Friday Night
The Arizona Wildcats got some strong performances from a couple of their top offensive recruits in the class of 2025 during their respective high school games on Friday night.
Robert McDaniel, three-star quarterback out of Hughson High School in California, helped lead his team to a 28-7 victory over Ripon with a performance that saw him complete 16 of his 22 attempts for 232 yards and two touchdowns. According to Richard Estrada of Black Hat Football, McDaniel was able to find six different receivers en route to the big numbers.
McDaniel is rated as the No. 32 quarterback in the country and the No. 47 overall player in the state of California by 247's rankings while the composite rankings - a compilation of all major recruiting platforms - see him as the No. 763 overall prospect in the nation. He has been committed to Arizona since May and chose the Wildcats over offers from Appalachian State, California, Coastal Carolina, and others.
He gained significantly more recognition as a recruit after a big performance in the Elite 11 Finals, an event which he did not receive an invite to until the night before as a late replacement, an opportunity that he clearly made the most of.
One of McDaniel's potential future targets had himself a nice night too in three-star wide receiver Isaiah Mizell out of Boone High School in Orlando, Florida. According to Mizell's social media accounts and his highlights from Hudl, he caught seven passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns in Boone's close loss against Ocoee.
Mizell is rated as the No. 61 wide receiver in the nation as well as the No. 55 overall prospect within the state of Florida. He is having a huge season for Boone so far, with the latest performance coming after a first three games in which he had 16 catches for 380 yards and four touchdowns. During last season, he was able to set a school record after 23 touchdowns scored in 11 games.
If Arizona can hold onto both McDaniel and Mizell, the Wildcats may have just found one of their next big-time duos in the pair.