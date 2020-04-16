Scottie Young announced Thursday on social media his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Young was a key defensive contributor for the Wildcats in 2018 and 2019.

Young started all 12 games for Arizona last season, finishing fourth on the team and tops among defensive backs with 66 tackles. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound safety also started 10 games in 2018 where he led the team with 3 interceptions and also had 38 tackles.

In his post on Twitter, Young wrote, "I would like to thank all my teammates for the lifelong relationships we built and the lasting memories."