Arizona Wildcats Safety Scottie Young Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Gary Randazzo

Scottie Young announced Thursday on social media his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Young was a key defensive contributor for the Wildcats in 2018 and 2019.

Young started all 12 games for Arizona last season, finishing fourth on the team and tops among defensive backs with 66 tackles. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound safety also started 10 games in 2018 where he led the team with 3 interceptions and also had 38 tackles.

In his post on Twitter, Young wrote, "I would like to thank all my teammates for the lifelong relationships we built and the lasting memories."

Arizona formally adds two, basketball notes

Arizona officially signed two more players to the 2020 class.

Brad Allis

Virginia Tech grad transfer Trinity Baptiste commits to Arizona Wildcats

ACC 6th Player of the Year Trinity Baptiste committed to Arizona on Tuesday

Gary Randazzo

Steve Buchanan

Arizona basketball strikes out twice

Arizona basketball team dealt a double blow on Sunday.

Brad Allis

Wineknow

Most Arizona Fans Agree: Recruits Should Stay At Least Two Years if NBA Not Choice Out of High School

Vast Majority Against Keeping One-And-Done Policy

Javier Morales

Steve Buchanan

A busy week for Arizona football and basketball

A lot of news for hoops and football at the end of the week.

Brad Allis

Josh Green Becomes Third Arizona Freshman to Declare for NBA Draft

Follows Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion

Javier Morales

Arizona must replace over 80% of its points, rebounds and assists production

Arizona will only return 14.8% of its scoring product in 2020-2021.

Gary Randazzo

Steve Buchanan

Inside the Wildcats Reporters Video Chat: Terrell Brown, Arizona Men's Hoops, Sean Miller, and Next Season's Outlook

Arizona Wildcats men's basketball receives commitment from graduate transfer Terrell Brown

Gary Randazzo

Steve Buchanan

Rob Gronkowski wins a WWE championship.

Former Arizona football player Rob Gronkowski win the 24/7 championship.

Brad Allis

711wildcat

Arizona basketball adds high scoring transfer

Grad transfer Terrell Brown will join the Wildcats.

Brad Allis

Wineknow