Former Arizona football player has change of heart, returning to program

Keyan Burnett will return to Arizona after heading to Kansas in the transfer portal earlier this year

Dana Becker

Keyan Burnett is returning to Arizona, committing once again after spending the winter at Kansas.
/ Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
For Keyan Burnett, the call of the desert was too much to ignore. The tight end who spent three years with the Arizona football program, transferred to Kansas over the winter. 

However, four months later, Burnett will return to the Wildcats after re-entering the transfer portal in the spring.

Burnett, the son of legendary Arizona player Chester Burnett, was a four-star prospect out of high school in the 2022 recruiting class. He went to high school in California with Noah Fifita and developed a nice connection with him a year ago.

The 6-foot-6, 248-pounder a career-high 18 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown last year. He had five receptions for 76 yards and the score vs. Utah, catching five passes the following week vs. Texas Tech. 

In his first two years with Arizona, Burnett had a total of four receptions for 44 yards. 

Burnett is the second Wildcat to leave through the portal only to return, as defensive lineman Tia Savea did the same. Savea was a starter on the 2023 team that won the Alamo Bowl and went 10-3.

Dana Becker has been a sports writer since 2000, covering the Big 12 for On SI, The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others.

