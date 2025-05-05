Former Arizona football player has change of heart, returning to program
For Keyan Burnett, the call of the desert was too much to ignore. The tight end who spent three years with the Arizona football program, transferred to Kansas over the winter.
However, four months later, Burnett will return to the Wildcats after re-entering the transfer portal in the spring.
Burnett, the son of legendary Arizona player Chester Burnett, was a four-star prospect out of high school in the 2022 recruiting class. He went to high school in California with Noah Fifita and developed a nice connection with him a year ago.
The 6-foot-6, 248-pounder a career-high 18 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown last year. He had five receptions for 76 yards and the score vs. Utah, catching five passes the following week vs. Texas Tech.
In his first two years with Arizona, Burnett had a total of four receptions for 44 yards.
Burnett is the second Wildcat to leave through the portal only to return, as defensive lineman Tia Savea did the same. Savea was a starter on the 2023 team that won the Alamo Bowl and went 10-3.