Noah Fifita Makes Decision To Return to Arizona for Next Season
It was an unfortunate season for the Arizona Wildcats, and things don't exactly look promising moving forward with multiple players leaving for the NFL draft and the transfer portal.
However, keeping their star quarterback, Noah Fifita, was perhaps more important than anything else.
The 21-year-old announced on Wednesday that he plans to stay at Arizona and won't enter the transfer portal, despite some speculation around the college football world.
"The love and support for me has been nothing short of spectacular," Fifita said, according to Justin Spears of Tuscon.com. "I'm so appreciative of Tucson and the University of Arizona. Even when things weren't going well, I still get a lot of love and support — and I appreciate it. We know Tucson is used to winning and wants a winning football program. We're going to work our asses off to give them that. We're so grateful for Tucson. Tucson and the community is one of the reasons why we didn't want to leave here."
Fifita's return is massive for an Arizona team that wants to return to its standards. After what he showed early in his career, he had a down season, throwing for 2,958 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
Many of the struggles from players on the roster certainly had to do with the lack of stability surrounding the program, but after making impressive hires and another year under Brent Brennan's belt, things should hopefully improve.
Fifita will be tasked with fixing everything that went wrong. It won't be an easy task for the Huntington Beach, California native, but he's shown toughness throughout his time at Arizona and should help the program get to where it needs to be.