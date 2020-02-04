InsideTheWildcats
Opinion: Super Bowl halftime show was an epic flop

Kirby Lee - USA Today Images 2020

Steve Buchanan

Let’s get this out of the way first – kudos to both the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49’ers for an entertaining football game, which is what matters most to fans watching the Super Bowl.

But the NFL gets an “F” for the halftime show.

Spoiler Alert: Free advice to the NFL for next year’s Super Bowl Halftime show.

Several years ago, Roger Goodell, and the NFL showed how tone deaf they were to the rest of the country, as they allowed players to protest the flag, the national anthem and patriotism in general, as multiple players kneeled during the playing of the nation’s most patriotic song, The Star Spangled Banner.

Fans rebelled and tuned out. NFL ratings went down.

Apparently, pop stars Beyoncé and J Z doubled down on the protest thing, deciding to sit on their hands while Demi Lovato sang the National Anthem for the 2020 Super Bowl. This is a turn off to most of the country, who see musicians and entertainers who have made lavish fortunes in the greatest nation in history, thumbing their noses to the institutions that have made their wealth possible.

At half time, the NFL showed once again, how out of touch it is with the country, offering up a bizarre display of political imagery and sexual innuendo by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

I get it that it’s nice to pay homage to Latin culture with some songs in Spanish, since the game was in Miami, with a strong Cuban, Latin and South American population, but interspersed with Shakira and J Lo were 2 two male rappers from Columbia and Puerto Rico that 99% of Americans have never heard of.

On top of that the themes were strange – a mixture of sex and children in cages? This wasn’t art breaking down barriers or blazing new ground. It was tasteless and shameful.

In contrast, in the pre-game show, the NFL got it right – FINALLY – by featuring the American Flag and a classic Johnny Cash song – and Johnny Cash hasn’t been with us for 17 years! I also loved the commercial that conveniently segued into reality as the young man carrying the football across America eventually ran onto the field, with joyful youth in hot pursuit, to present the game ball to the official.

Next year, NFL, farm the half time show out to virtually any Nashville artist, who is in touch with the heartland of America and football fans in general. They’ll do something patriotic, in sync with the patriotic heartbeat of Americans, and you won’t have to usher your children out of the room when it comes on.

