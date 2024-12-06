3 NFL Teams Listed as Top Fits for Arizona Wildcats Star Tetairoa McMillan
The Arizona Wildcats have not seen their 2024 college football season end up going as expected.
At the beginning of the year, they were projected to be a potential sleeper for the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, those hopes and goals unraveled very quickly.
Not only has Arizona struggled this season, they aren't even bowl eligible. With the season over, the Wildcats finished the year with a 4-8 record.
To begin the year, they were a top-25 team. It just goes to show how quickly things can fall apart in college football.
Despite the lack of team success, star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is still projected to be a top-10 pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. He put together a good individual season and is set to play on Sunday's next season.
During the 2024 season, McMillan ended up catching 84 passes for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns. Those numbers average out to a solid 15.7 yards per reception.
All of that being said, where could the star Arizona wide receiver end up landing in the draft?
Tarringo Basile-Vaughan of NFL Mocks has revealed three potential best fits for McMillan.
Those three teams were the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. All three teams need wide receiver help and could plug him into the starting lineup right off the bat.
Drake Maye and the Patriots would be a perfect landing spot for McMillan. They are in desperate need of finding a true No. 1 target to play alongside Maye for years to come. He would fit right into that void.
Landing with the Titans would be an intriguing fit, although Tennessee does not have nearly the upside that New England currently has. Whether it's Will Levis or someone else, McMillan would form a deadly duo with veteran wideout Calvin Ridley.
Finally, the Buccaneers would give McMillan a chance to learn from Mike Evans. He's a very similar player to Evans and that could be a huge boost for his NFL future. Baker Mayfield is a gunslinger and their passing attack is dynamic, which would fit the Wildcats star's playing style.
Any of the above options would be a great place for McMillan to begin his NFL career.
While there is still a lot of time between now and the NFL Draft, these three teams are destinations to keep an eye on for the Arizona standout.