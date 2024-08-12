Arizona Bolsters Offensive Line with Late Transfer Portal Addition
A concern whenever there is a head coaching change for a program is that there will be a mass exodus of players, but for Arizona, they were able to keep a good number of their key contributors heading into this season.
Their offensive line looked set up to succeed as well with more incoming players joining through the transfer portal than those who had exited, but as it stands right now for the Wildcats, this unit is now looking like the weakest spot on the offense.
It doesn't help that projected starting left tackle Raymond Pulido was already ruled out for the year at the start of camp and another expected starter Leif Magnuson is dealing with injury issues that has kept him out for the past week.
With Arizona needing experienced lineman, they were able to get that with a late transfer addition.
Joey Capra is joining the Wildcats for the upcoming season after spending the last two with Nevada. He appeared in 24 games for the the Wolfpack, getting 13 starts. The three-star high school recruit out of California first committed to San Diego State where he redshirted and was on their travel squad for his two years with that program.
After sitting out 2021, Capra was able to get on the field for Nevada and gain live experience.
He entered the transfer portal in December 2023 and has now found his next home really late in the process.
It's going to be a quick ramp up period for the veteran, but he has an opportunity to come in and potentially earn a starting spot based on the number of injuries that has occurred for Arizona, and others who have struggled in the early portions of camp.
Capra will certainly be someone to monitor throughout these final stretches of practice to see how he looks and if he can emerge as a real starting option.