Arizona Delivered Huge Blow as Best 2025 Recruit Announces His Decommitment
This season has been a disaster for the Arizona Wildcats.
After coming in with expectations to compete for the Big 12 title after multiple star players returned following the coaching change, this team has now lost five games in a row which puts their record at a dismal 3-6 overall and 1-5 in conference.
If Arizona doesn't win another contest the rest of the way, they will unthinkably miss a bowl game after they were viewed as dark horse College Football Playoff contenders.
They have a chance to get things back on track on Saturday against a Houston team that is also led by a first-year head coach of the program, but before the Wildcats even get there, they were dealt a devastating blow on the recruiting front.
Terry Shelton, a four-star wide receiver and the top-ranked player in their class, announced that he has decommitted from Arizona.
Ranked as the 71st-best player in the cycle by 247Sports, the 6-foot-4 wide receiver was seen as someone who could come in and replace Tetairoa McMillan after he likely declares for the NFL draft following this season.
Unfortunately, that is likely no longer the case.
Teams around the country had started to put pressure on Shelton in his recruitment ahead of early National Signing Day, and after Arizona's immense struggles, he ultimately decided to reopen things before he has to make a decision.
The Wildcats are now down to 20 players in the 2025 class, and not a single prospect is ranked higher than three-star status.
Where Shelton decides to play his collegiate football will be seen, but the Texas native will likely not be coming to Tucson like he was originally planning to do.