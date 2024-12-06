Arizona Football Announces Changes To Coaching Staff Amid Disappointing Season
To say it was a disappointing season for the Arizona Wildcats football program would be an understatement. From top to bottom, Arizona needed to be better and its failures will be remembered until things change.
Brent Brennan has caught some heat in recent months, and rightfully so. He took over this program with massive expectations and a 4-8 overall record, and a 2-7 showing in the Big 12 didn't cut it.
Arizona, viewed as a team that could win the Big 12 heading into the season, finished 14th in the conference.
Changes had to be made, and Brennan understood that.
Among them included the decision not to bring Dino Babers back as the offensive coordinator. Defensive coordinator Duane Akina will remain on the staff as an assistant coach.
"This season did not come close to meeting the standards that we have as a program and no one is more disappointed than me," Brennan said. "As the head coach, it is my responsibility to evaluate all areas of the program, and I felt these changes will positively impact the long-term success of the program. I want to thank Dino for his hard work dedication to the University of Arizona, our program, and our student-athletes."
Arizona's offense didn't play at the level it was expected to. With first-round talents on that side of the football, Arizona, even if it struggled defensively, should've been in more games due to its offense.
Instead, the unit was below average and couldn't keep up with most teams in the Big 12.
Brennan and the rest of his staff will have more tough conversations. While the firings seem to be over, this is just the beginning of what Arizona needs to do in the offseason.