Arizona Football Lands Second Commitment of 2026 Recruiting Class
All eyes will be on how Arizona responds on Saturday following their disappointing showing in Week 3 against Kansas State before entering their bye that gave them an extended period of preparation before facing Big 12 favorites Utah on the road.
This is a huge game for the Wildcats, one that could vault them right into the top 25 and have them in the conference championship conversation if they're able to win.
Head coach Brent Brennan is hoping they have cleaned up the things that have haunted them during their first three games of the season, and with the extra practices, the goal is to have this offense back being a high-octane unit that puts up points in bunches.
But before Arizona took the field on Saturday night, they got some great news on the recruiting trail.
Three-star 2026 wide receiver Hamisi Juma announced his commitment late on Friday night, becoming the second player in the cycle to commit to the Wildcats.
The Chandler product is 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, giving them another big-bodied wide receiver who they are hoping can eventually take over the type of role their current superstar Tetairoa McMillan has on the outside.
Juma is listed as the 13th-best player in the state of Arizona and 135th at his position by 247Sports, but with a good showing during his current high school football season, there's a chance he could jump up in the rankings.
He joins three-star offensive lineman Michael Langi in this class, marking the first two commits for Brennan and his staff in this full recruiting cycle since he took over in January.