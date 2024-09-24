Arizona Football's Coveted Quarterback Recruit Sets Commitment Date
The 2026 recruiting class is going to be a massive one for the Arizona Wildcats since it's the first full cycle for Brent Brennan and his coaching staff.
This is an opportunity for them to go out and make a statement on the recruiting trail, establishing themselves within the Big 12 as a destination for some of the top players in their footprint.
With just one player currently committed in the class, they have some work to do.
One of their top targets is quarterback Helaman Casuga who included the Wildcats in his top eight schools list back in August and has now revealed when he'll be announcing his decision.
According to Steve Wiltfong of On3, that announcement will come on Oct. 8, deciding between Arizona, Auburn, BYU, Nebraska, Texas A&M, USC, Utah and Washington.
"It's more than just football. I'm looking for a family that makes it feel like home and somewhere that my family loves! Also where I can grow my education! And of course excel my football skills," he shared with the recruiting insider about what he's looking for at the next level.
Casuga is rated as a four-star prospect by On3's Industry Ranking, putting him as the 14th-best quarterback in the class and the No. 145 player overall.
Arizona has some work to do in this process. Texas A&M is listed as the heavy favorites to land the Utah native according to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine.
This would be an early commitment, so there is always a chance Casuga could flip his decision at a later date in the process, but the Wildcats would love to get him on the board when he announces his initial commitment coming in the next two weeks.